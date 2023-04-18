Home / Cities / Delhi News / SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after fire light illuminates

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after fire light illuminates

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 03:14 PM IST

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that upon landing no sign of fire or smoke was found and the warning was observed to be false

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar had to turn back mid-air and make an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday morning after a technical snag led to the fire light illuminating, indicating a possible fire in the aft cargo (rear) of the aircraft. The flight, carrying around 140 passengers on board, landed safely at the airport, however, no fire or smoke was detected later on during an inspection.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the aircraft landed safely and the 140 passengers on board were deplaned normally. (Representative Image)
“On April 18, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the aft cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit. The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain. Before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal and the aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally. Subsequently, upon opening of aft Cargo no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

An airport official confirmed the same, stating the air traffic control (ATC) tower received the request for a full emergency landing at 10.40 am. “The flight, heading to Srinagar, made a return and had around 140 passengers on board. It was given a priority landing at 10.46am and the flight landed safely, with it reaching the parking bay for further inspection.” the official said.

The airport had seen a full emergency landing on Saturday too, this time for an IndiGo flight 6E – 6282, which made a return to the airport after taking off for Bagdogra. The flight landed safely at around 3.30pm, with the airline stating that there had been a technical snag while the flight was in the air.

delhi aircraft srinagar emergency landing inspection spicejet airline flight indigo parking bay air traffic control technical snag + 10 more
