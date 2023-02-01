Stage-II curbs under Grap lifted as Delhi air quality stays in moderate category

NEW DELHI: As the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category for a second consecutive day with 164 (moderate) readings as per Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm national bulletin, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted all Stage-II category measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) from across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect

Under this, a ban was lifted on diesel generator (DG) sets across NCR (barring emergency and essential service locations), as well as, on coal and firewood, including its usage in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries. It was, however, not banned for “emergent and essential services.”

Stage II or the ‘very poor’ category measures under Grap, came into force this winter from October 19, 2022, onwards and haven’t been lifted since, with Delhi’s AQI largely remaining between ‘poor’ and ‘severe’.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’ and over 400 as ‘severe’.

“The overall AQI of Delhi significantly improved from the level of 207 (‘poor’ category) observed on January 30 to 192 (upper-end of ‘moderate’ category) on January 31 and now to 164 (‘moderate’ category).

“As the air quality prediction by IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is not indicating any significant deterioration of air quality in Delhi in the coming days, with conditions being highly favourable for the dispersion of pollutants because of good wind velocity and high ventilation index, the sub-committee, accordingly decided to revoke the order, issued dated October 19, 2022, for implementation of actions under Stage-II of Grap with immediate effect,” CAQM said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under this new Grap, while measures under the ‘Poor’ category are to be enforced when the AQI touches a threshold of 201 or higher, for Stage II, III and IV, measures need to be enforced at least three days in advance, based on the forecasts of the Early Warning System (EWS).

Forecasts by the EWS for Delhi, on which CAQM relies for its air quality-related predictions, show Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain ‘moderate’ over the next three days as well.

“Delhi’s air quality will improve but will remain in the ‘moderate’ category on February 1 and 2. It will deteriorate marginally after that, but will still remain in ‘moderate’ on February 3 and 4,” according to EWS.