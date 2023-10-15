Stalker who attacked doctor at west Delhi clinic surrenders

Karn Pratap Singh In a bid to avoid getting arrested, Thakur spent his days and nights moving from one place to another in the city. (Representational image)

Almost two weeks after a 47-year-old woman doctor was stabbed multiple times by a stalker at her clinic in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden, the accused—a 38-year-old man known to the woman—was arrested after he surrendered to the Delhi police on Wednesday night.

The accused, Prashant Thakur, a gym trainer, allegedly attacked the woman at her hair transplant clinicon September 30. In a bid to avoid getting arrested, Thakur spent his days and nights moving from one place to another in the city. “He said that he slept in parks, on footpaths, inside parked auto-rickshaws, and ate food served to him at religious places in Delhi,” said an officer from the investigating team, who interrogated Thakur after his arrest.

Thakur allegedly attacked the woman with a knife that he left at the crime scene, after which she suffered injuries to her chest, shoulders, and other parts of her body. A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC was filed at Rajouri Garden police station.

On Wednesday, when Thakur surrendered, he told police that he had ₹2,500 with him when he committed the crime and fled. Aware of the fact that the police may track him down through technical surveillance, he didn’t carry a mobile phone. “He said that most of his money was spent on food and water. A few days later, he ran out of money. He said that he contemplated committing suicide but dropped the plan after he spoke to his family, who advised him against it and asked him to turn himself in,” the officer said.

Late on Wednesday night, Thakur walked into the Rajouri Garden police station, approached the police officer on reception duty and told him that he was the one who had attacked the woman doctor. The officer alerted the investigating team that took Thakur into their custody and arrested him on Thursday morning after completing the legal formalities. The same day Thakur was produced before the concerned city court that sent him to Tihar jail.

The woman spent a few days in a hospital and is now recuperating at home.

