Stray bull kills 53-year-old man in north-west Delhi

A 53-year-old man died after suffering severe head injuries following an attack by a stray bull at Narela in northwest Delhi, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. Mohammad Sanaullah, the victim. (HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Sanaullah, a resident of Narela Sector A-6, and said that the animal attacked him at an open ground near his house on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said the matter came to the notice of police after the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital shared information about an unconscious man who was admitted with severe injuries.

Sanaullah succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the DCP said, adding that inquest proceedings under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated.

“The medico-legal certificate (MLC) of the dead man was obtained from the hospital. The doctor wrote ‘alleged history of attack by a bull on the roadside’ on the MLC. Local inquiry revealed that Sanaullah had gone to the Ramleela Ground at Pocket-13. There he was attacked by a bull, resulting in his death in the hospital,” said Valsan.

This is the second death in Delhi involving an attack by stray cattle in as many weeks — earlier, a security guard was killed after a stray bull tossed him in the air in the Alipur area on March 7.

Residents of Narela said that attacks by stray cattle have become common in the area, and though many people have been left injured, this is the first time a person has died.

“There are many stray cattle that are seen moving around on streets, open fields, and even in the lanes of residential neighbourhoods. Several people from nearby areas routinely come to different pockets of Narela to feed such cattle. There are even concrete troughs built in some areas to feed stray cattle. Around three months ago, we approached the local veterinary doctor for taking care of the stray cattle. We were promised that the cattle would be shifted to nearby gaushalas. However, nothing has been done,” said Sushil Kumar, a social activist from Narela Sector A-10.

