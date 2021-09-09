Home / Cities / Delhi News / Stubble burning, air pollution on agenda as Delhi environment minister chairs key meet today
Smoke billows from paddy waste stubble as it burns in a field near Jewar, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.&nbsp;(File Photo / REUTERS)
Smoke billows from paddy waste stubble as it burns in a field near Jewar, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo / REUTERS)
delhi news

Stubble burning, air pollution on agenda as Delhi environment minister chairs key meet today

Delhi witnesses a surge in air pollution levels every winter due to many reasons, including stubble burning in neighbouring states.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 05:31 AM IST

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on September 9 to discuss a strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in the city in winter, officials had said on Wednesday. Notably, every winter, Delhi witnesses a surge in air pollution levels due to many reasons, including stubble burning in neighbouring states.

"The (environment) minister has called a high-level meeting tomorrow (Thursday) with senior officers from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, environment department and forest department," an official said.

At the meeting, the city government's strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in winter will be discussed, he said.

Delhi will start preparing a "winter action plan" next week, according to Rai.

On Tuesday, Rai had sought the creation of a joint action plan by Delhi and its neighbouring states to combat high levels of air pollution in the winter season.

He had also called upon Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to implement the measures the national capital had taken last year to prevent the worsening of air quality.

Rai said a group of representatives will meet Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and the Centre's commission for air quality management and discuss the need for a joint action plan which can be enforced in Delhi and neighbouring states to fight air pollution during winter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air pollution stubble burning delhi environment gopal rai + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.