Submit report by August 14, DCW orders Delhi police on rape of 3 school girls
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday asked the Delhi police to submit a complete report by August 14 on the action taken on a rape complaint by three girls studying in a Delhi government school.
The girls, aged 15, 15 and 14, had gone to the New Delhi railway station to travel to Mumbai on July 6 when an unidentified man, who offered to buy them train tickets, took them to a room in northwest Delhi’s Rohini and raped them. The girls eventually escaped when the man was trying to take them somewhere and called their families.
In her letter to the Delhi police, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal sought a copy of the first information report (FIR), details of the accused person arrested or absconding and steps taken to apprehend the accused.
The commission also asked police to confirm that the three minor girls were produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) as required by law, and a copy of the order issued by the committee.
Asked about the letter and the action taken by the police, deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that it is a communication between DCW and police. “Media has nothing to do with that,” she said.
In her letter to the police, Maliwal outlined the horrifying details of the case. The three school girls, the letter said, made a plan to go to Mumbai together and the railway station on July 6.
“There they met a stranger, who offered to book their tickets and took them to his room in Rohini. There were two women also in the house, who gave the girls a drink laced with intoxicants. After that, the accused man raped all three of the minor girls. Next day, when the girls begged him to send them to Mumbai, he told them that he will take them to Rajasthan and get them married to some man. He then took them to Kashmere Gate, but the girls managed to escape en route and contact their families. They were then taken to Defence Colony police station,” the letter said.
The three survivors approached DCW on Wednesday for help.
Apart from seeking complete details about the police action in this case, Maliwal also asked the Delhi police and the railway protection force (RPF) to suggest steps to ensure the safety and security of girls and women in and around railway stations, considering multiple instances of rape and sexual assault in the recent past.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
