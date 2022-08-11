Submit report by August 14, DCW orders Delhi police on rape of 3 school girls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday asked the Delhi police to submit a complete report by August 14 on the action taken on a rape complaint by three girls studying in a Delhi government school.

The girls, aged 15, 15 and 14, had gone to the New Delhi railway station to travel to Mumbai on July 6 when an unidentified man, who offered to buy them train tickets, took them to a room in northwest Delhi’s Rohini and raped them. The girls eventually escaped when the man was trying to take them somewhere and called their families.

In her letter to the Delhi police, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal sought a copy of the first information report (FIR), details of the accused person arrested or absconding and steps taken to apprehend the accused.

The commission also asked police to confirm that the three minor girls were produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) as required by law, and a copy of the order issued by the committee.

Asked about the letter and the action taken by the police, deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that it is a communication between DCW and police. “Media has nothing to do with that,” she said.

तीन नाबालिग स्कूल की लड़कियां घर से मुंबई जाने के लिए निकली तो नई दिल्ली स्टेशन पर अनजान शख्स उन्हें टिकट बुक करवाने के बहाने अपने घर ले गया और उनके साथ रेप किया। लड़कियां किसी तरह बचकर निकलीं। तुरंत कार्यवाही के लिए पुलिस को नोटिस भेजा है। pic.twitter.com/CnbdKO9PLs — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 11, 2022

In her letter to the police, Maliwal outlined the horrifying details of the case. The three school girls, the letter said, made a plan to go to Mumbai together and the railway station on July 6.

“There they met a stranger, who offered to book their tickets and took them to his room in Rohini. There were two women also in the house, who gave the girls a drink laced with intoxicants. After that, the accused man raped all three of the minor girls. Next day, when the girls begged him to send them to Mumbai, he told them that he will take them to Rajasthan and get them married to some man. He then took them to Kashmere Gate, but the girls managed to escape en route and contact their families. They were then taken to Defence Colony police station,” the letter said.

The three survivors approached DCW on Wednesday for help.

Apart from seeking complete details about the police action in this case, Maliwal also asked the Delhi police and the railway protection force (RPF) to suggest steps to ensure the safety and security of girls and women in and around railway stations, considering multiple instances of rape and sexual assault in the recent past.