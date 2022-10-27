Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC over security cover

Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday moved the Delhi high court, alleging that the Union government has not given him adequate security cover at his private accommodation as assured by them.

On September 14, a single-bench judge of the high court had directed Swamy to vacate his government bungalow within six weeks after the Centre assured the court that the security agencies would give their services at the politician’s private residence at Nizamuddin east.

However, on Thursday, Swamy’s counsel Jayant Mehta told the court that the Centre has not honoured its promise and has not provided him adequate security cover. He said that Swamy had agreed to leave the government accommodation by October 26 after an undertaking was given by the Centre before the court. However, that has not been done, he said.

The matter was urgently mentioned before a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, who agreed to list the matter for Monday.

In 2016, Swamy was given a government accommodation on the account of a threat perception assessed by the Centre. After the lapse of five years, he had sought the re-allotment of the accommodation. The Union government, however, opposed the plea, saying that it is not obligated to provide accommodation to those being extended security cover.