Supply dips by 70 MGD; increase tankers: Delhi Govt

Delhi is facing a severe water crisis as the supply from Haryana has significantly dwindled, following which the city’s water production has dropped to 932 million gallons per day (mgd) — a dip by 70 mgd, water minister Atishi said on Saturday. People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board at a slum in Geeta Colony area on Saturday. (PTI)

“Even now, water is not reaching Delhi in sufficient quantity. The water level at Wazirabad Barrage should be 674.5, feet but it is only 668.5 feet right now. That is, the water at Wazirabad Barrage has almost finished, and no water is coming at all. On the other hand, Delhi is also not getting enough water from the Munak Canal. On June 10, Delhi received 925 cusecs of water from Munak Canal, which decreased to 919 cusecs on June 11, dipped to 903 cusecs on June 12, reached 906 cusecs on 13 June, and decreased to 902 cusecs on June 15,” Atishi said in a press conference at Delhi secretariat on Saturday afternoon.

However, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Saturday said that before blaming his state, the Delhi government should first improve its distribution system.

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saini said that just like INDIA bloc, the party is spreading lies and is unable to manage the crisis. “We are giving water to them as per the agreement before the court. But the Delhi leaders are misleading people for political gains. They did not take concrete steps in the last 10 years to face this problem. They have failed in management and distribution of water in their state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aitishi called an emergency meeting with officials in the Delhi secretariat and asked them to increase the number of tankers in the city to tide over the water supply crisis.

“Due to the dip in the amount of water that Delhi is getting from both the sources, Wazirabad Barrage and Munak Canal, the water production in the city’s water treatment plants is also decreasing. Normally, these water treatment plants produce 1,005 mgd of water daily, but due to the shortage of raw water, this figure has been continuously decreasing for the last week. On June 6, it was 1,002 mgd, which fell to 958 mgd on June 10, it was 939 mgd on June 13, and yesterday (Friday) it fell to 932 mgd. That is, Delhi has produced 70 mgd less water than normal,” said Atishi.

The water of Munak Canal goes to seven water treatment plants, but due to water shortage, the production at these water treatment plants has been affected. And due to the less production of 70 mgd water, water crisis in many areas of Delhi persists, she added.

Atishi has spoken to Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on phone and the CM has assured that Himachal is ready to provide whatever information the Upper Yamuna River Board needs from the state as soon as possible.

“The Upper Yamuna River Board has advised Delhi and Haryana to hold a bilateral meeting and consider whether Haryana can give some extra water to Delhi. Also, Delhi government officials have talked to Haryana government officials. And a delegation of senior Delhi government officials will go to Chandigarh tomorrow and meet Haryana officials. We appeal to the Haryana government on humanitarian grounds that, considering the current situation in Delhi, the Haryana government should give some extra water to Delhi,” Atishi said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief whip in the Delhi assembly Dilip Kumar Pandey on behalf of all the party MLAs wrote a letter to the Union Jal Shakti minister urging him to take immediate cognizance of the “gravity of water shortage issue” and give an appointment to Delhi MLAs to meet on Sunday. “On our request, the Himachal Pradesh government accepted the release of additional water, but still the lack of sufficient water in the Yamuna is affecting the water production in Delhi. Due to the water pressure being affected, the water supply is getting affected and the result is the water crisis that we are facing. The people of Delhi are suffering due to the lack of water production in Delhi,” Pandey said in the letter.

Delhi Congress leaders launched separate protests in the city against the AAP government which they claimed was responsible for the water crisis in the city. Under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav, thousands of Congress workers held demonstrations in different parts of the city.

“Due to the inaction and dilly-dallying by the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Centre, people have been struggling to get even a drop of potable water, and many residents have been complaining of getting dirty water through their taps. The BJP and AAP governments have been neglecting the plight of the people by accusing each other for the water scarcity, instead of taking effective steps to solve the water crisis. The collusion between the tanker mafia and the ruling party MLAs, and widespread corruption, were the primary reasons for Delhi’s water crisis,” said Yadav.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Delhi is getting almost full quantity of raw water from Haryana and Uttarakhand, but instead of fixing the water crisis, the AAP leaders are busy indulging in melodrama. “Despite the Supreme Court’s harsh directive to the Delhi government to approach Yamuna River Board for extra water, the AAP is now creating a new political drama of approaching the Union water minister CR Patil. Delhiites fail to understand that when the Supreme Court has said that only Yamuna River Board can give extra water to Delhi, then why is AAP going to the Union water minister,” said Sachdeva.

On Sunday, the Delhi BJP has planned to protest across the city over the “failure of the AAP government to fix the water crisis in the Capital.” Sachdeva will join the protests in Shahdara district and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will lead the protests in Sagam Vihar.