Supreme Court declines hearing ‘urgent’ plea to shift conman Sukesh from Tihar
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently hear a plea by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar (33) to shift him out of Delhi’s Tihar jail due to alleged threats to his life.
Fixing the petition for hearing on July 13, a vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said that the final order on Chandrashekhar’s plea should be passed by the original bench, led by justice Uday U Lalit, that heard the case.
“Let this be decided by the bench headed by honourable justice Lalit. His bench has been hearing your petition since the beginning. Let the same bench pass final orders,” the vacation bench told senior advocate R Basant, who appeared for Chandrashekhar.
Basant sought to persuade the bench of the urgency of the matter, apprehending danger to his client inside the jail because of threats posed by jail officials, who are being prosecuted for allegedly receiving bribes from Chandrashekhar.
“There is no urgency...nobody will touch you when this court is seized of the matter,” retorted the bench, refusing to give an early date for the hearing.
Chandrasekhar was first arrested by Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly duping an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party’s two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officers.
When he was lodged in Delhi’s Rohini jail between July 2020 and September 2021, the police received a complaint (in August 2021) that he pulled off a ₹215 crore heist within the prison by duping former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan’s wife Aditi Singh, by impersonating Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on the phone. On date, 34 criminal cases under charges of cheating, extortion, attempt to murder and bribing public officials are pending against Chandrasekhar, with most pending trial before various Delhi courts.
The special cell of Delhi police is currently investigating a large number of jail and police officials for allegedly colluding with Chandrasekhar.
On June 23, the Centre and Enforcement Directorate offered to shift Chandrashekhar to Mandoli jail in east Delhi, but not outside Delhi. The Centre also warned the court that Chandrashekhar’s transfer application was motivated by a desire to set up the kind of racket he allegedly ran inside Tihar in another jail.
In an affidavit filed in the court on June 20, ED claimed that Chandrashekhar admitted to the ₹215 crore heist during his custodial interrogation. “While in ED custody, Chandrasekhar admitted that he impersonated law secretary Anup Kumar and home secretary Ajay Bhalla. He admitted to collecting cash from Aditi Singh…He admitted that he used mobile-based application ‘hushed’ and ‘crazy call’ for voice modulation and purchased virtual numbers,” claimed the agency’s affidavit.
ED added that Chandrasekhar’s food in Delhi’s Tihar jail came from a five-star hotel and he hosted parties inside the prison in complicity with jail officials.
-
Cops save man attempting to die by suicide in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
Delhi Police on Thursday saved a 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 2.30am, police received information about a person attempting to hang himself at home in Jahangirpuri's D-block. Police reached the spot and found his room locked from the inside, but broke it open and rescued him.
-
Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said. Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. The LG's visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL's works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
-
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
-
2 bulletproof vehicles, 38 armed cops guarded Lawrence Bishnoi during Punjab move: Cops
New Delhi: At least two bullet proof vehicles, 10 cars and 54 police personnel, including 38 armed guards, protect key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while transporting him to courts in Punjab from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, according to documents the Punjab Police submitted to a Delhi court last week. HT has seen a copy of the documents. The police also arrested two gunmen involved in the crime.
-
Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia
