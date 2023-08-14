Home / Cities / Delhi News / Finalise policy on bike taxis by September 30: SC to Delhi govt

Finalise policy on bike taxis by September 30: SC to Delhi govt

ByAbraham Thomas
Aug 14, 2023 10:21 PM IST

The Delhi government told the court that an extension is being sought purely for administrative reasons as the effort is to put in place a robust policy

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Delhi government a two-month extension to frame a policy to regulate two-wheeler cab aggregator services in the Capital.

The Delhi government, in a February 19 order, prohibited taxi aggregator providers from operating two-wheeler cabs in the city. Two aggregators — Uber and Rapido — obtained permission from the Delhi high court on May 26, against which the Delhi government obtained a stay from the top court on June 12 on the assurance that a policy will be in place by July 31. (ANI)
The Delhi government, in a February 19 order, prohibited taxi aggregator providers from operating two-wheeler cabs in the city. Two aggregators — Uber and Rapido — obtained permission from the Delhi high court on May 26, against which the Delhi government obtained a stay from the top court on June 12 on the assurance that a policy will be in place by July 31.

With the July 31 deadline over, a bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi on Monday said, “Last time, we recall the Delhi government had taken an emphatic stand. Why the delay now?”

Advocate Jyoti Mendiratta, appearing for the Delhi government, said that an extension is being sought purely for administrative reasons as the effort is to put in place a robust policy. Allowing the request, the bench permitted the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Services Provider Scheme, 2023 to be formulated by September 30.

The bench added, “Is your notification prohibiting the two-wheeler aggregators continuing? It can be still booked on the mobile phone.” Mendiratta said that, as per the instructions from the transport department, the bike cabs are not operational.

In its June 12 order, the top court took a prima facie view that two-wheelers under the aggregation mechanism require notice to operate under the Motor Vehicles Act. The court had said that the Delhi government notification had weighed the fact that two-wheelers having non-transport registration were being used for “hire and reward”, which takes the characteristic of a “public service vehicle” in terms of the Act. On the other hand, the aggregators said that the order will cause hardship to two-wheeler owners.

“The Delhi government has assured this court of formulating the policy for two-wheeler aggregators by July 31. We have no doubt that on formulation of the policy, each application for license/permit in respect of two-wheelers to be operated through the regime of aggregators, shall be dealt with expeditiously in a timebound manner,” the court said in its June 12 order.

Sign out