Supreme Court seeks Tamil Nadu reply on deputation of govt staff in temple administration

Updated on Oct 02, 2022 12:23 AM IST

“In the meantime, C S Vaidyanathan, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner states that a further affidavit would be filed indicating (i) the number of temples in the State of Tamil Nadu where no trustees have been appointed; and (ii) the number of temples in which government officers have been deputed,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Tamil Nadu government on a plea alleging deputation of government employees for administration of temples in the state. ( HT File)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Tamil Nadu government on a plea alleging deputation of government employees for administration of temples in the state.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government returnable in six weeks.

At the outset, Vaidyanathan, appearing for petitioner T R Ramesh, submitted that acoording to Section 55(1) of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, only temple trustees can appoint employees for the administration of the temples.

He said trustees have not been appointed for more than a decade due to the lackadaisical approach of the state government. The plea alleged that the state government is appointing government employees in addition to the executive officers, who are already entrusted with the administration of the temples.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
