SUV rams bike from behind in Delhi, 65-year-old dead

A 65-year-old man was killed by a speeding Ford SUV in Rajouri Garden, west Delhi, on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that two people have been arrested. The deceased, who worked at a private firm, was going to office on his bike when the suspect hit him, police added. The damaged SUV. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to police, a police control room call about the accident was received at 10am from commuters on the Ring Road. Police said they rushed to the spot and found all three damaged vehicles.

“From our initial inquiry, a Ford Endeavour SUV rammed a bike from behind and then hit a BMW car which was in front of the bike. The bike was crushed between the two vehicles and the BMW was also damaged from the impact,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer.

Police said that the bike rider, identified as Kishan Lal, was severely injured, while a doctor from a private hospital, who was inside the BMW, and her driver, sustained minor injuries.

Commuters rushed Lal to DDU Hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police informed Lal’s family about the accident. He is survived by his mother who’s in her late 80s and his daughter. The family live in Khanpur.

“There were two people inside the Ford car. Both were arrested from the accident site,” said a police officer.

The suspects were identified as Gaurav Soni, 27, and Kunal Katyal, 34. Police said that the suspects were coming from a bar in Gurugram and were drunk. Their blood alcohol content was 105 (Soni) and 77(Katyal), which is above the permissible limit, said police.

Both have been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Police said Soni, who runs a cafe in Model Town, was driving the car.