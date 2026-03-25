New Delhi, A swift and coordinated rescue operation by police personnel, nearby picket staff and locals helped save many lives after a speeding sleeper bus from Jaipur overturned near the revered Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi's Karol Bagh late Wednesday, killing two passengers and injuring 23 others. Swift police-public response saves lives after sleeper bus overturns in central Delhi

The accident took place around 1 am when the bus, carrying around 30 passengers, lost control while negotiating a sharp turn at a roundabout near the temple and overturned, police said.

Within moments, the area otherwise quiet at that hour turned into a scene of chaos, with cries for help piercing the night.

Police personnel stationed at a recently installed nearby picket and booth were among the first responders.

"We heard a loud crashing sound followed by a thick cloud of dust and smoke rising near the roundabout," a police officer who was present at the scene said.

He said personnel rushed towards the spot, only to see that a sleeper bus had overturned and the people inside were screaming for help. Some passengers were trying to break open the windows in a desperate bid to escape.

A senior officer said prompt action by the picket staff proved crucial in initiating rescue efforts, even before additional teams arrived. Night patrolling staff and officers from Karol Bagh police station soon joined in, forming a coordinated response team within minutes.

In a crucial move that significantly accelerated the rescue, a JCB machine which was passing nearby was immediately stopped by police personnel and pressed into service. The heavy equipment was used to carefully lift one side of the overturned bus to create space for rescuers to reach those trapped underneath and inside.

"Large cement blocks and stones lying nearby were strategically placed under the bus to stabilise it and prevent further movement during the rescue. The JCB operator cooperated instantly. We lifted the bus slightly and secured it using heavy stones so we could safely pull out passengers," the officer said.

Locals played a key role in extracting victims from the mangled vehicle. One of them recounted how he improvised methods to minimise further injuries during the rescue.

"I picked a large stone to break the windows. We placed cloth and bus seats on the sharp edges of the windows so that no one would get hurt while coming out. Then we started pulling passengers out one by one," he said.

He added that despite the panic, there was a strong sense of urgency and purpose among everyone present. "My only aim was to save as many lives as possible. People were crying, some were unconscious. We didn't think twice," he said.

As the rescue operation intensified, teams from the Delhi Fire Services and additional police units reached the spot and joined the effort. Fire department personnel used specialised equipment to cut open parts of the bus, including the rear emergency exit, to access those trapped deeper inside.

An eyewitness said police and fire personnel reached the spot very quickly, and immediately began cutting open the rear side of the bus to rescue passengers.

Police said the combined effort led to the rescue of all 23 injured passengers, including several who were trapped in the sleeper berths when the bus overturned. Many of them sustained injuries due to the impact and broken glass.

Ambulances were arranged swiftly, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College.

According to police, 12 injured were taken to RML Hospital, where two men later succumbed to their injuries, 10 were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and one to Lady Hardinge Medical College, while others with minor injuries were administered first aid at the spot.

Several of the injured have since been discharged after treatment, they added.

"Timely intervention by police personnel, supported by public cooperation, was instrumental in preventing a larger tragedy," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

He also said the immediate response by picket staff, night patrolling teams and local residents helped save multiple lives. Rescue operations were launched without delay and all trapped passengers were pulled out.

Police have registered an FIR against the driver of the bus who also sustained injuries and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Mahesh had boarded the bus with his brother Mukesh from Haryana where they worked together. While Mahesh died in the incident, Mukesh survived, with his brother's bloodstains on his jeans telling a tragic story.

"Despite us telling the driver to slow down several times, he did not pay any heed to our requests. He was also drunk. Around 11.30 pm, he stopped near an eatery telling us to get fresh and take our meals while the bus halted for half an hour," Mukesh told PTI.

However, the bus ended up being stationed at the rest stop for nearly an hour, during which the driver got drunk, Mukesh claimed, also alleging that the bus had no emergency exits.

However, police have denied that the driver was drunk citing his MLC report.

A senior police officer further said while there was an emergency exit, the doors had been jammed and they will carry out a mechanical inspection of the vehicle to see if there were mechanical faults in the bus.

An eyewitnesses Gopal said the bus was moving at high speed before losing balance at the turn, but credited the rapid rescue response for limiting the scale of the tragedy.

He described how locals in the area, including small shop owners and passersby, rushed to assist rescue efforts without hesitation.

Gokul, who runs a tea stall near the spot, said he abandoned his shop the moment he realised the severity of the accident.

Another local, who identified himself as Raju, said the rescue operation quickly turned into a collective effort involving police, fire personnel and civilians.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.