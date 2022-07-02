Home / Cities / Delhi News / Taxi, auto-rickshaw charges likely to increase in Delhi soon: Officials
delhi news

Taxi, auto-rickshaw charges likely to increase in Delhi soon: Officials

The taxi fare hike proposal has received preliminary approval and may get the approval of the Delhi cabinet in its next meeting, officials said
Delhi’s base rate for taxi rides is likely to increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 while three-wheeler charges for every kilometre may go up by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50.
Delhi’s base rate for taxi rides is likely to increase by 15 while three-wheeler charges for every kilometre may go up by 1.50.
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 11:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The base rate for taxi rides is likely to increase by 15 while three-wheeler charges for every kilometre may climb by 1.50, according to Delhi government officials. The change in prices is likely to come into effect this month. An official said that the proposed increase has received preliminary approval and may get the approval of the Delhi cabinet in its next meeting. The date of the meeting has not been decided yet.

A Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis last month recommended an increase in fares demanded by various taxi and auto unions in the wake of rise in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices.

An official said that for three-wheelers, metre down fees, which had previously been set at 25, would now be 30. After it, every kilometre will cost 11 rather than 9.50. For taxies, the metre down fee is likely to increase from 25 to 40. The per-kilometre fare for non-AC taxis may increase to 17 from 14 while the per-kilometre fare for AC taxis may increase to 20 from 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out