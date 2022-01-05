Taxi driver held in 50 lakh robbery in Delhi

A 27-year-old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly being part of a gang that robbed ₹50 lakh at gunpoint from two employees of a private financer in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on December 27, police said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made by the special staff team of the outer north district. The case is being investigated by the west district police.

Police said that the two employees, Lucky Mehra and Harvinder Singh, were riding a motorcycle with a bag containing ₹50 lakh that they had collected from property dealers in Vikaspuri at the behest of their employer Nirmohan Singh. They were at the Tilak Nagar flyover, when two motorcycle-borne men waylaid them, fired two rounds in the air, and assaulted the duo with helmets before robbing them of the cash bag. The mastermind of the robbery is on the run along with his two accomplices, including the financier’s employee who tipped off the gang about the cash collection, said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav.

“Our special staff team received information about the suspects in the case. The suspects changed their mobile phones frequently and would only make encrypted calls through the Internet. The team managed to arrest one suspect, Manpreet Saini, from Rohini’s Sector 25,” said DCP Yadav.

During the interrogation, DCP Yadav said, Saini disclosed that the robbery was committed by Subhash alias Rahul and Pradeep alias Kake. One Bhupender Singh, who is one of Nirmohan Singh’s employees, had told the alleged robbers that a huge payment was to be received by his employer from Vikaspuri.

“Subhash and Pradeep followed the two employees on a motorcycle and robbed them at gunpoint at the Tilak Nagar flyover. After fleeing nearly one kilometre, the duo abandoned their motorcycle, which they had stolen earlier, and fled in a taxi driven by Saini, who was given ₹25,000 as part of his initial share from the booty,” added the DCP.

West district police took Saini in custody for further investigation.