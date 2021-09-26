Home / Cities / Delhi News / Telangana CM Rao discusses irrigation projects with Union minister Shekhawat
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao discussed about the state’s various irrigation projects besides Jal Jeevan Mission with Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (PTI)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao discussed about the state’s various irrigation projects besides Jal Jeevan Mission with Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (PTI)
delhi news

Telangana CM Rao discusses irrigation projects with Union minister Shekhawat

Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled on Sunday to attend a high-level meeting of ‘CMs of ten Naxal-hit states’ to be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:02 AM IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday called on Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed about the state’s various irrigation projects besides Jal Jeevan Mission.

“As we look forward to the effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission’s Har Ghar Jal in all states, various issues regarding the same in Telangana, among others, were discussed,” Shekhawat tweeted after meeting Rao.

The Telangana chief minister is scheduled on Sunday to attend a high-level meeting of ‘CMs of ten Naxal-hit states’ to be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Rao, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, is also scheduled to meet Union food minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the PDS paddy issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.