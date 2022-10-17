Tension in Ranjit Nagar after resident’s murder, RAF deployed

Tension prevailed central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar area on Sunday as local residents protested the murder of a 27-year-old man, reportedly a worker of Bajrang Dal, by three Muslim suspects. Even though police denied any communal angle to the crime, forces has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the deceased, Nitesh, was a resident of Baljeet Nagar, and the accused --- Adnan, Ujefa and Abbas --- live in Ranjit Nagar. The Bajrang Dal on Sunday, however, denied that Nitesh was not a member of the outfit.

Giving details of the crime, DCP Chauhan said that on the intervening night of October 12 and 13, the police received information about a quarrel between some people near Chawla Bakery in Ranjit Nagar. When a police team reached the spot, local residents told them that two people were injured in the clash and have bee taken to “Nitesh suffered a head injury and was unconscious and the other person, Alok, 28, was not present in the hospital. Based on the medico legal certificate, a case under section 308 ( Attempt to commit culpable homicide) was registered,” Chauhan said.

An investigator privy to the case details said Alok later told the police that he, Nitesh and another friend were roaming around the area after having a couple drinks. He added that they saw the three suspects, who were on a two-wheeler, coming from the other side. He said the suspects were honking, and Nitesh and others asked them to stop. “A quarrel between the two groups ensued after a verbal spat, and Nitesh and Alok suffered injuries. We are still confirming the sequence of events and verifying claims. The exact cause behind the clash will be know once the suspects are apprehended,” the investigator said.

The police identified the suspects from the footage of a CCTV camera that was installed near the incident spot. After Nitesh succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night, the police added charges under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of IPC to the case. According to DCP Chauhan, the fight was started by Nitesh and his friends, but the accused overpowered them.

“The scuffle took place on the issue of honking by the alleged bikers. There is no communal angle in this matter,” the DCP said.

Investigators added that Nitesh had some criminal cases registered against him but could not immediately tell the details.

Following Nitesh’s death, some local politicians had given a protest call on Sunday. It was joined by family members and supporters of Nitesh, and the protesters blocked the Patel Nagar main road for over an hour demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

In view of the protest, police have reinforced security deployment in the area with companies of the Rapid Action Force.