The best of HT’s coverage in 2024

NEW DELHI: For Delhi, 2024 was a year that set the foundation for the crucial 2025 assembly elections, while the city dealt with record-breaking weather. Here’s a glimpse of HT’s best coverage from 2024. Blue sky over the Kartavya Path on a cold morning in New Delhi on December 11. (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)

January

January 2: Meet Delhi’s new green residents

January 13: A love affair with Sunder Nursery, faults and all

February

February 11: Super Bazar: A landmark cries for attention

March

March 4: Indraprastha College for Women completes 100 years: A century of empowering women

March 25: Dilli Haat, a centrepiece of Delhi, turns 30

April

April 22: Time flies, but not for kin of Sulakshna

May

May 28: Delhi children hospital fire: Owner ran three hospitals without licence

May 29: Delhi hospital fire: Over 1/4th of Delhi’s 1,183 nursing homes unregistered

June

June 27: Victims’ families in Vivek Vihar tragedy struggle for normalcy

July

July 4: South Delhi eco zone now a shrine to 1,100 felled trees

July 5: How polluted is the Yamuna? No data to tell

July 6: Pollution in Yamuna worsens 42 times when crossing Delhi

July 12: Capital’s only African elephant and a tale of captivity, solitude

July 13: A year on, memories of 2023 floods linger

July 29: Delhi coaching centre deaths: Rain, oversights, and students in a basement

July 31: Coaching centres of Delhi: The ecosystem that feeds on aspiration

August

August 22: Bangladesh turmoil throws CR Park out of gear

September

September 2: Barapullah bridge: A lost piece of history in plain sight

September 9: Tracing the evolution of Delhi Police uniforms

September 17: Cow vigilante menace enters national capital

October

October 2: On Gandhi Jayanti, retracing the Mahatma’s lesser known footsteps in parts of Old Delhi

October 12: A forgotten ‘CM house’, close to Flag Staff Rd, battles age-old jinx

October 18: Delhi underworld now in the grip of two gangs

November

November 25: Desolation in a ghost town in Delhi

December

December 4: Makoka 315: Trigger-happy teens strike terror in NE Delhi

December 23: Plastic bag vests, pile-up of bodies: View at old morgue in Delhi