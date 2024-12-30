The best of HT’s coverage in 2024
NEW DELHI: For Delhi, 2024 was a year that set the foundation for the crucial 2025 assembly elections, while the city dealt with record-breaking weather. Here’s a glimpse of HT’s best coverage from 2024.
January
January 2: Meet Delhi’s new green residents
January 13: A love affair with Sunder Nursery, faults and all
February
February 11: Super Bazar: A landmark cries for attention
March
March 4: Indraprastha College for Women completes 100 years: A century of empowering women
March 25: Dilli Haat, a centrepiece of Delhi, turns 30
April
April 22: Time flies, but not for kin of Sulakshna
May
May 28: Delhi children hospital fire: Owner ran three hospitals without licence
May 29: Delhi hospital fire: Over 1/4th of Delhi’s 1,183 nursing homes unregistered
June
June 27: Victims’ families in Vivek Vihar tragedy struggle for normalcy
July
July 4: South Delhi eco zone now a shrine to 1,100 felled trees
July 5: How polluted is the Yamuna? No data to tell
July 6: Pollution in Yamuna worsens 42 times when crossing Delhi
July 12: Capital’s only African elephant and a tale of captivity, solitude
July 13: A year on, memories of 2023 floods linger
July 29: Delhi coaching centre deaths: Rain, oversights, and students in a basement
July 31: Coaching centres of Delhi: The ecosystem that feeds on aspiration
August
August 22: Bangladesh turmoil throws CR Park out of gear
September
September 2: Barapullah bridge: A lost piece of history in plain sight
September 9: Tracing the evolution of Delhi Police uniforms
September 17: Cow vigilante menace enters national capital
October
October 2: On Gandhi Jayanti, retracing the Mahatma’s lesser known footsteps in parts of Old Delhi
October 12: A forgotten ‘CM house’, close to Flag Staff Rd, battles age-old jinx
October 18: Delhi underworld now in the grip of two gangs
November
November 25: Desolation in a ghost town in Delhi
December
December 4: Makoka 315: Trigger-happy teens strike terror in NE Delhi
December 23: Plastic bag vests, pile-up of bodies: View at old morgue in Delhi
