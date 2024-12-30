Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The best of HT’s coverage in 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 30, 2024 08:18 PM IST

Here’s a glimpse of HT’s best coverage from 2024.

NEW DELHI: For Delhi, 2024 was a year that set the foundation for the crucial 2025 assembly elections, while the city dealt with record-breaking weather. Here’s a glimpse of HT’s best coverage from 2024.

Blue sky over the Kartavya Path on a cold morning in New Delhi on December 11. (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Blue sky over the Kartavya Path on a cold morning in New Delhi on December 11. (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)

January

January 2: Meet Delhi’s new green residents

January 13: A love affair with Sunder Nursery, faults and all

February

February 11: Super Bazar: A landmark cries for attention

March

March 4: Indraprastha College for Women completes 100 years: A century of empowering women

March 25: Dilli Haat, a centrepiece of Delhi, turns 30

April

April 22: Time flies, but not for kin of Sulakshna

May

May 28: Delhi children hospital fire: Owner ran three hospitals without licence

May 29: Delhi hospital fire: Over 1/4th of Delhi’s 1,183 nursing homes unregistered

June

June 27: Victims’ families in Vivek Vihar tragedy struggle for normalcy

July

July 4: South Delhi eco zone now a shrine to 1,100 felled trees

July 5: How polluted is the Yamuna? No data to tell

July 6: Pollution in Yamuna worsens 42 times when crossing Delhi

July 12: Capital’s only African elephant and a tale of captivity, solitude

July 13: A year on, memories of 2023 floods linger

July 29: Delhi coaching centre deaths: Rain, oversights, and students in a basement

July 31: Coaching centres of Delhi: The ecosystem that feeds on aspiration

August

August 22: Bangladesh turmoil throws CR Park out of gear

September

September 2: Barapullah bridge: A lost piece of history in plain sight

September 9: Tracing the evolution of Delhi Police uniforms

September 17: Cow vigilante menace enters national capital

October

October 2: On Gandhi Jayanti, retracing the Mahatma’s lesser known footsteps in parts of Old Delhi

October 12: A forgotten ‘CM house’, close to Flag Staff Rd, battles age-old jinx

October 18: Delhi underworld now in the grip of two gangs

November

November 25: Desolation in a ghost town in Delhi

December

December 4: Makoka 315: Trigger-happy teens strike terror in NE Delhi

December 23: Plastic bag vests, pile-up of bodies: View at old morgue in Delhi

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On