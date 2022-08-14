Home / Cities / Delhi News / The wait for CUET is killing us, say Delhi’s college aspirants

The wait for CUET is killing us, say Delhi’s college aspirants

delhi news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 04:44 PM IST
As the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) continues to be riddled with interruptions, college aspirants based in Delhi-NCR share what’s causing them frustration. All their plans to experience college life have been put on hold, and they rue that the enthusiasm is gradually waning.
The CUET has been marred with frequent delays and other glitches at different test centres across the city. (Photo: Amal KS/ HT)
The CUET has been marred with frequent delays and other glitches at different test centres across the city. (Photo: Amal KS/ HT)
ByKaran Sethi, New Delhi

College life is something that every individual eagerly awaits. The enthusiasm of starting a new chapter in college, after long years spent at school, is unmatched. But, with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) facing several interruptions and glitches, most Delhi-based youth aspiring to get into colleges to begin their campus journey are left feeling low and disappointed. Some rue that their cool plans are gradually losing hot steam.

“I was so excited for this new venture that was gonna start in my life, a whole new experience of beginning my college. I wanted to go out and shop for the #OOTD to make impression in college,” says Ayushi Khare, a recent pass out from a Rohini-based school. She adds, “Since the exams are getting super delayed, there’s no excitement left now. All the plans that were there in my mind are literally disappearing. Ab koi excitement nahi bachi hai; bas exams karwa do humare!”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Preet Kanan, a class XII pass out from a school in Lodhi Road, says, “College life toh puri delay hi ho gayi hai humari! CUET ka toh kuch pata nahi, kab exams khatam honge aur kab counselling shuru hogi. One day before my exam I was informed of it getting rescheduled; saara momentum hi kharab ho gaya hai ab preparation ka due to this huge gap that has been created. I was so keen to learn driving before college starts, abhi tak books leke hi baitha hua hun because if I am seen doing anything else then everyone starts asking ‘Padhai nahi karni’. Now I need to just get into a college and then will think of doing anything else!”

Students who have to sit for the entrance exam, have no choice but to manage their preparations in the midst of all the delays. (Photo: Amal KS/ HT)
Students who have to sit for the entrance exam, have no choice but to manage their preparations in the midst of all the delays. (Photo: Amal KS/ HT)

“Right now, to be honest I am clueless about my college and I am not really sure aage mera future kya hone wala hai,” says Suhani Mehra, an ex-student of a Noida-based school, adding, “I have had to watch several videos online, to be able to fill the registration form. Itna confusion hua that there has been no time since I finished by board exams, to make any plans for what is to come. Ab kya hi enjoy karenge. The wait for college to begin has become more like a punishment.”

Same case is of Parul Sharma, another class XII pass out, who wants to get into a good college the soonest possible. “I am getting very frustrated waiting for the exams to happen. Bas khatam ho exams ek baar aur college kaunsa milne wala hai yeh pata chale. I was so excited for it earlier when I was in school, but now everything has become so dull. College ke liye shopping karne ka bhi nahi man nahi kar raha mera ab,” says Sharma, adding, “I travelled to my centre even though I wasn’t feeling well and then waited for two hours outside, only to have the exam get cancelled. It was very annoying that day, and now the dates have been pushed further. Kab hoga mera college shuru?”

Author tweets @karansethi042

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event on the eve of Independence Day in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

    We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.

  • Mumbai, India - October 28, 2021: Powai Lake Rejuvenation Project to be constructed (Proposed pic). (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

    MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track

    Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.

  • Police said Rawat was on their radar since the beginning of the probe. (HT PHOTO)

    Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested

    A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.

  • It was argued on his behalf that since no departmental proceedings were initiated against him by the employer, he was entitled to full salary and consequential benefits like a promotion for seven years when he remained behind bars.

    No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment

    Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

  • Targeting youngsters, the radio station instantly connects one to our neighbour and parted brother. Following it for years, I’ve woven a bond with it. Whenever tuned in, the channel belts out an exciting fare, including songs from the West, besides Bollywood and Pakistan. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance

    Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out