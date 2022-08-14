The wait for CUET is killing us, say Delhi’s college aspirants
College life is something that every individual eagerly awaits. The enthusiasm of starting a new chapter in college, after long years spent at school, is unmatched. But, with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) facing several interruptions and glitches, most Delhi-based youth aspiring to get into colleges to begin their campus journey are left feeling low and disappointed. Some rue that their cool plans are gradually losing hot steam.
“I was so excited for this new venture that was gonna start in my life, a whole new experience of beginning my college. I wanted to go out and shop for the #OOTD to make impression in college,” says Ayushi Khare, a recent pass out from a Rohini-based school. She adds, “Since the exams are getting super delayed, there’s no excitement left now. All the plans that were there in my mind are literally disappearing. Ab koi excitement nahi bachi hai; bas exams karwa do humare!”
Echoing a similar sentiment, Preet Kanan, a class XII pass out from a school in Lodhi Road, says, “College life toh puri delay hi ho gayi hai humari! CUET ka toh kuch pata nahi, kab exams khatam honge aur kab counselling shuru hogi. One day before my exam I was informed of it getting rescheduled; saara momentum hi kharab ho gaya hai ab preparation ka due to this huge gap that has been created. I was so keen to learn driving before college starts, abhi tak books leke hi baitha hua hun because if I am seen doing anything else then everyone starts asking ‘Padhai nahi karni’. Now I need to just get into a college and then will think of doing anything else!”
“Right now, to be honest I am clueless about my college and I am not really sure aage mera future kya hone wala hai,” says Suhani Mehra, an ex-student of a Noida-based school, adding, “I have had to watch several videos online, to be able to fill the registration form. Itna confusion hua that there has been no time since I finished by board exams, to make any plans for what is to come. Ab kya hi enjoy karenge. The wait for college to begin has become more like a punishment.”
Same case is of Parul Sharma, another class XII pass out, who wants to get into a good college the soonest possible. “I am getting very frustrated waiting for the exams to happen. Bas khatam ho exams ek baar aur college kaunsa milne wala hai yeh pata chale. I was so excited for it earlier when I was in school, but now everything has become so dull. College ke liye shopping karne ka bhi nahi man nahi kar raha mera ab,” says Sharma, adding, “I travelled to my centre even though I wasn’t feeling well and then waited for two hours outside, only to have the exam get cancelled. It was very annoying that day, and now the dates have been pushed further. Kab hoga mera college shuru?”
Author tweets @karansethi042
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
