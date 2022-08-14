The wait for CUET is killing us, say Delhi’s college aspirants

College life is something that every individual eagerly awaits. The enthusiasm of starting a new chapter in college, after long years spent at school, is unmatched. But, with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) facing several interruptions and glitches, most Delhi-based youth aspiring to get into colleges to begin their campus journey are left feeling low and disappointed. Some rue that their cool plans are gradually losing hot steam.

“I was so excited for this new venture that was gonna start in my life, a whole new experience of beginning my college. I wanted to go out and shop for the #OOTD to make impression in college,” says Ayushi Khare, a recent pass out from a Rohini-based school. She adds, “Since the exams are getting super delayed, there’s no excitement left now. All the plans that were there in my mind are literally disappearing. Ab koi excitement nahi bachi hai; bas exams karwa do humare!”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Preet Kanan, a class XII pass out from a school in Lodhi Road, says, “College life toh puri delay hi ho gayi hai humari! CUET ka toh kuch pata nahi, kab exams khatam honge aur kab counselling shuru hogi. One day before my exam I was informed of it getting rescheduled; saara momentum hi kharab ho gaya hai ab preparation ka due to this huge gap that has been created. I was so keen to learn driving before college starts, abhi tak books leke hi baitha hua hun because if I am seen doing anything else then everyone starts asking ‘Padhai nahi karni’. Now I need to just get into a college and then will think of doing anything else!”

Students who have to sit for the entrance exam, have no choice but to manage their preparations in the midst of all the delays. (Photo: Amal KS/ HT)

“Right now, to be honest I am clueless about my college and I am not really sure aage mera future kya hone wala hai,” says Suhani Mehra, an ex-student of a Noida-based school, adding, “I have had to watch several videos online, to be able to fill the registration form. Itna confusion hua that there has been no time since I finished by board exams, to make any plans for what is to come. Ab kya hi enjoy karenge. The wait for college to begin has become more like a punishment.”

Same case is of Parul Sharma, another class XII pass out, who wants to get into a good college the soonest possible. “I am getting very frustrated waiting for the exams to happen. Bas khatam ho exams ek baar aur college kaunsa milne wala hai yeh pata chale. I was so excited for it earlier when I was in school, but now everything has become so dull. College ke liye shopping karne ka bhi nahi man nahi kar raha mera ab,” says Sharma, adding, “I travelled to my centre even though I wasn’t feeling well and then waited for two hours outside, only to have the exam get cancelled. It was very annoying that day, and now the dates have been pushed further. Kab hoga mera college shuru?”

Author tweets @karansethi042

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter