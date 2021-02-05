Things to know as Delhi opens schools and colleges today Story

All schools for Classes 9 and 11 along with colleges and degree diploma institutes will reopen in Delhi from Friday and will follow all Covid-19 protocols. The operating conditions followed for Classes 10 and 12 students until now will be extended to those of Classes 9 and 11. The staggered way followed earlier was 80% effective and will be continued, officials have said.

The announcement was made by Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia last Friday. Delhi's tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stands more than 635,000 and the national capital has seen 10,871 deaths so far. The recovery rate is currently at 93.17%. Meanwhile, Delhi’s latest serological survey revealed that 56.13% of those under the survey have developed antibodies.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Government and private schools for Classes 9 to12, colleges and other degree diploma institutes will reopen from Friday after 10 months.

2. Classrooms are to be sanitised thoroughly and desks would be occupied following Covid-19 guidelines.

3. The Union health ministry has asked school authorities to maintain a six feet distance between students. Similar rules are to be followed by the staff and students in all the common areas.

4. Classes will operate in small groups for which a tentative timeline will be introduced by the organisations.

5. Students will be called on parental consent for practicals, mid-term exams, in-person consoling and guidance. Those who cannot come will access the class online.

6. The government is planning on when students can be called for exams and how they will be organised. A timeline is being issued for the same.

7. Authorities have advised schools that they may conduct the assessments before the commencement of annual examinations.

8. Mid-term examinations may be conducted from March 20 to April 15, 2021, tentatively from 2.30pm to 5.30pm in all the schools.

9. Question papers for annual examinations will be set up covering all the reduced syllabus which is uploaded on the department of education’s website.

10. For Class 9, schools have been asked to conduct the first and second periodic assessments preferably in the fourth week of February and the third week of March respectively, maintaining all Covid-appropriate behaviour.