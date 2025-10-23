Three friends die after bike hits unmarked barricades on GT Road in north Delhi

Three friends on a motorcycle returning from Haryana after dinner died after their bike hit concrete barricades placed around an under-repair stretch of the Grand Trunk Road in Libaspur early Wednesday. Officials found that no reflectors had been installed at the repair site at the time of the crash.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshway Swami identified the deceased as Sumit Sharma (27), Mohit (26) and his cousin Anurag (23), all residents of Nangloi. The trio were returning home from Murthal after dinner. “None of them was wearing a helmet,” he said.

The victims’ families, however, blamed the authorities for failing to install reflectors to alert commuters and help them manage their speed at the site.

HT contacted NHAI for a response on the absence of reflective tapes and warning signage at the repair site, but the authority did not comment.

Police said they received a call about the accident at 1.33am and found the trio lying unconscious next to their damaged Enfield Bullet. They were rushed to Burari Government Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies were later taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcycle collided with a jersey barrier on the flyover. No eyewitnesses have been found so far,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

A case under sections 281 (rash riding) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

At BJRM hospital, relatives waited for the bodies. They said Sharma and Mohit had been friends since Class 5, and Anurag spent much of his time with them. Sharma worked on contract with Indraprastha Gas Limited, Mohit was employed with a foreign-based animation firm, and Anurag worked with an e-commerce company in Rohini.

Their families said the three had left home around 8pm on Tuesday for dinner in Murthal. “He had told his mother that he was going to meet his friends. He usually came home by 10pm, but when he didn’t, my daughter called him around 11 and then again around midnight. He said he was coming back in an hour,” said Sharma’s father Madan Lal Sharma, 54, who runs a small grocery shop.

He said the family was planning to get Sharma married soon and had invited a prospective family to meet them in two or three days.

Madan Lal added that he was financially dependent on his son, as his younger child, 14, is differently abled and his own income was meagre. Sharma leaves behind his parents, a younger brother and sister, and an older married sister.

Anurag’s father, Gopal (54), who works in a private firm, said his son was employed and also pursuing a professional computer course. “When he was leaving the house, we had asked him not to go, but he didn’t listen to us,” he said, breaking down.

Gopal said they had bought Anurag’s bike just two days before Dhanteras. “He was so happy, and he always used a helmet. We don’t know why they didn’t use it on Tuesday,” he said.

He added that his brother, Mohit’s father, had passed away in 2017. Mohit’s two sisters are married, and he lived with his mother. “Now, his mother is left alone. She doesn’t work, and Mohit took care of all the expenses,” he said.

The families blamed the “wrongly installed barricades” for the accident. Gopal called them a “death trap”, adding that the absence of reflectors made the spot dangerous. “At night, it’s impossible for a speeding vehicle to notice those concrete barricades if there are no reflectors. They should have put up boards or signage to warn commuters,” he said.

A mutual friend, Tarun Sharma (27), said he visited the site around 4am and saw no reflectors. “If they were repairing the road, they should have completely cordoned off the area,” he said.

When HT visited the spot on Wednesday afternoon, reflectors and a traffic light had been installed. Locals said these were hurriedly put up in the morning after the accident.