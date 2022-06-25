Three week deadline to complete ‘scientific pruning’ of trees in New Delhi; LG launches drive
New Delhi: Almost a month after several trees were uprooted and branches damaged during a squall in the Capital, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday morning launched a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) campaign to scientifically prune overgrown and dead branches of old trees in Connaught Place.
Saxena said that the pruning exercise will be completed within three weeks. “Officials are directed to ensure that the exercise is undertaken strictly between 4am and 8am so that people are not inconvenienced and traffic is not held up,” Saxena said.
After the squall on May 30, NDMC officials had reported that over 102 trees had been uprooted and they had cleared 1,058 damaged branches from Lutyens’ Delhi in the next two days. The scale of damage was so huge that apart from the NDMC, other bodies like National Disaster Response Force, Municipal Council of Delhi, NBCC, National Highways Authority of India and the disaster management department had to deploy their staff and resources to clear the arterial roads in central Delhi of debris.
To be sure, central Delhi is the greenest part of the city. While the NDMC area covers just 3% of Delhi’s total geographical area of Delhi, but 64.5% of the area forms the green cover.
During pruning operations on Friday, which took place with the help of SPPM (self-propelled platform machines), Saxena said that scientific pruning will not only help the trees withstand heavy storms and cyclonic winds, but also enhance their health while adding to the beauty of the city.
While NDMC has been using tree ambulances and SPPMs to maintain tree health for several years, LG Saxena instructed officials to procure more SPMMs to complete the work in time, underlining that NDMC should have its own machines and not solely depend on contractual outsourcing.
NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said that said that NDMC is committed to protecting trees and preserving nature and the council will start an initiative “Mission Peepal” under which all extraneous trees and branches will be removed from heritage buildings in Connaught Place.
“NDMC will survey these areas and buildings and thereafter scientifically prune overgrown and dead branches of old trees. We will also collaborate with Market Traders Associations (MTAs) for the purpose. Necessary directions have been issued to the horticulture department to upgrade to modern equipment,” he added.
An NDMC official said that most unwanted plants that grow in buildings are “peepal”.
“Best way to get rid of peepal trees (Ficus religiosa) from roofs and walls is to use glyphosate. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in non-selective, systemic herbicides and kills weeds and weed roots in landscape settings,” the official said.
He explained that fast-growing trees close to buildings can cause unequal settlement wherein active tree roots dry out the soil causing differential soil shrinkage. “As trees grow and the root systems become more expansive, they absorb more moisture from a larger area, and the soil shrinks further, this causes movement of the ground. This ground movement can lead to subsidence and eventually, damage to building foundations,” he added.
The NDMC official said that pruning is a healthy procedure that can remove portions o trees that have a disease, fungus, and other types of decay, stopping it from spreading to healthier branches. “Removing these branches can also expose the others to more sunlight and air circulation, which also helps to reduce the incidence of disease and encourages fruit production,” the official said.
In the past, there have been multiple judgements on protecting Delhi’s existing trees, which includes a Delhi high court order and a National Green Tribunal order, requiring for a 1-metre or 6x6 feet radius to be left around a tree – allowing it to get water and its roots to be nourished. A forest department order issued in 2015 states any agency that does not leave room around a tree will be fined ₹10,000 per tree, however, these judgements and orders are rarely enforced.
-
Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A 32-year-old Delhi resident allegedly shot dead his wife's male friend and also shot and injured her before turning the gun on himself at a hotel in Shuru village on the outskirts of Manali town in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said police. The 32-year-old man hailed from Sector 7, Rohini, in north-west Delhi, and ran a camping business at Ghiyagi village of Banjar district in Kullu. The woman was injured, the police said.
-
RWAs demand role in property tax collection; point out difficulties in property tax portal
The United RWAs Joint Action, an umbrella body for residents' welfare associations in the city, has pointed out several anomalies in the online property tax collection system while also submitting a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, seeking a more inclusive role in the tax collection system. The total property tax collection for 2021-22 was ₹2,032 crore. Atul Goyal, who heads URJA said RWAs have also pointed out several anomalies in the existing tax portal.
-
Kisan Morcha lends heft to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ludhiana
The farmers' unions on Friday joined the protesting youth against the government over the Agnipath scheme. Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner and also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the scheme's roll-back and restoration of the traditional system of recruitment to all three wings of the armed forces.
-
It’s light, camera and action for Lucknow
Shooting of yet another feature film formally started in the state capital. Directed by debutant Safdar Abbas, the film stars Anoop Singh in the lead role who plays an army officer. The formal shoot for the film will begin from Saturday. Ace-director and actor Satish Kaushik, congratulated the team and showered praised on the lead actor terming him as an action hero.
-
Death audit ordered after 7-year-old Covid- positive girl dies in Noida hospital
A seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to severe health complications at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health, Noida on Thursday. According to Ghaziabad health department officials, a death audit will be conducted before including the case in the list of Covid-related deaths. Dr DK Singh, dean, PGICH, said that the girl was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and passed away on Thursday morning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics