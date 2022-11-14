Tihar jail official suspended amid row over ‘spl treatment’ to Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar amid allegations that jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain was given special treatment at the central jail in connivance with prison authorities.

“…superintendent of central jail No.7, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect under sub-rule 1 of rule 10 of the central civil services (classification, control and appeal) rules, 1965,” an order issued by the chief secretary said. HT has reviewed a copy of the order.

The rule empowers the government to place officers under suspension if disciplinary proceedings against them are contemplated or pending.

Ajit Kumar is the second senior prison official to face action in a week amid allegations of special treatment for the minister. Last week, Sandeep Goel, the prison’s director general, was replaced by another Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Sanjay Beniwal.

Monday’s order did not refer to the context or the grounds on which the official was being suspended. Officials familiar with the development, however, said the action was taken in view of irregularities linked to allegations that the Delhi minister was extended special privileges by the jail authorities.

“It is further ordered that during the period this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Ajit Kumar should be Delhi and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the previous permission of the undersigned,” the order said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain in May this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency’s probe against Jain is based on a 2017 case of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which it was alleged that the AAP leader and his wife Poonam Jain amassed disproportionate assets worth ₹1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017, which was much higher than their known sources of income.

Last month, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary over allegations levelled by ED. The federal anti-money laundering agency told a Delhi court that the AAP minister was living a luxurious lifestyle in prison, with facilities such as face, head and foot massages, fruits and salads as well as meeting his family members.

