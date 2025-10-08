To end strike by multi-task staff, MCD panel seeks equal pay

The Anti-Malaria Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will present a proposal to make salaries of all multi-task staff under the public health department equal, at ₹27,900 per month. The development comes as response to the ongoing strike by MTS workers which began on September 29. With the ongoing strike, fogging, spraying, and tank inspections have been halted. (Photo for representation)

The protesting workers have proposed three demands: equal pay as all other workers in the same designation, compensatory employment for deceased MTS workers, and medical and earned leaves.

The proposal by the Anti-Malaria Committee, also seen by HT, mentioned that after the unification of the corporation in 2022, employees in the same zones are paid differently, adding that it is not justified to pay different salaries to employees who hold similar positions within the corporation.

Meanwhile, workers also said that they will not end their strike even if the resolution is passed. “Many resolutions like these which call for equal pay have been passed in the standing committee before – whenever we raise our voice – to no effect, as they are disregarded by the commissioner. This time, we have decided that our protest will not end until the commissioner or the government passes an administrative order accepting our demands,” said Devanand Sharma, general secretary of the DBC union.

Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang expressed support for the workers and claimed that due to the strike, the number of malaria, dengue, and chikungunya cases in the city had soared. “For the last eight days, fogging, spraying, and tank inspections have been halted. Reports show that this year, 431 cases of malaria, 840 cases of dengue (including 81 new cases last week), and 75 cases of chikungunya have been recorded — the highest in the past five years,” he said.