Traffic advisory issued ahead of events in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued traffic advisories warning of diversions and restrictions in several parts of south, central, and north Delhi on Sunday and Monday. The traffic curbs will be implemented due to several events being held in the Capital on the two dates — the 43rd national championship marathon, the ninth edition of the New Delhi marathon, and the Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier series on Sunday morning, and the annual Ijtema at north Delhi’s Shahi Idgah from Sunday night till Monday morning. HT Image

The advisory said vehicular movement will be restricted on the routes of the run and marathons from 4am to 10am on Sunday. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Cross-vehicular movement at intersections on the routes will be allowed depending on the location and density of participants, the advisory said.

Traffic will be diverted at the following points: 4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg intersection under Sewa Nagar flyover, Sewa Nagar red light on 4th Avenue, 2nd Avenue Khanna Market, Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road intersection (Madarsa t-point), Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg intersection, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Archbishop Makarios Marg intersection, Neela Gumbad, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Zakir Hussain Marg intersection, Q-Point, Janpath-Maulana Azad Road intersection, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj roundabout, Jai Singh Road-Baba Kharak Singh Lane intersection, Buta Sing roundabout, Jaswant Singh roundabout, Purana Quila Road-C Hexagon intersection, Sher Shah Road-Mathura Road intersection, W-Point, Kotla red light, Meharchand Market red light on 5th Avenue, Andrews Ganj red light, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergil Marg intersection, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Maharishi Raman Marg intersection, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road intersection, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road intersection, Man Singh Road roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Sansad Marg-Outer Circle intersection, Windsor Place roundabout, Tilak Marg-C Hexagon intersection, Sher Shah Road-C Hexagon intersection, and Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road intersection.

For the ijtema, traffic diversions will be in place from 9pm on Sunday till 11am on Monday on the following points: ISBT Kashmere Gate, Mori Gate red light, Azad Market Chowk, Baraf Khana Chowk, Y-Point-KD Chowk, Panchkuain roundabout, Ram Kumar Marg, Jhandewalan roundabout, Khoya Mandi, Y-Point Faiz Road merging to Rani Jhansi Road, and Idgah roundabout. The traffic police said that restrictions would also be imposed as needed on Rani Jhansi Road and Boulevard Road from the Mori Gate red light to the Jhandewalan roundabout.