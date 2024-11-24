Traffic curbs in Delhi on Monday for Samvidhan Divas Padyatra

Traffic will be affected in Delhi on Monday morning because the nationwide foot march Samvidhan Divas Padyatra, organised by the department of youth affairs to mark the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution, will be held in the city from 8.30am to 9.30am, starting and ending at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday. There will be 10 diversion points to block traffic flow towards India Gate. (AFP)

Traffic restrictions will be enforced in parts of central and south Delhi, especially on roads around the India Gate Circle, and the C-Hexagon, the traffic police said.

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on the C-Hexagon and surrounding areas when the march is in taking place, the traffic police advisory said. Offending vehicles will be towed and their owners will be prosecuted for improper parking and disobeying lawful instructions. Towed vehicles will be parked in the traffic pit in front of Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

Motorists travelling between north and south Delhi and east and west Delhi should avoid Tilak Marg, Ashoka Road, Shahjahan Road, C-Hexagon of India Gate, Zakir Hussain Marg, Akbar Road up to Gol Methi roundabout, and Janpath and its surrounding areas, including the Moti Lal Nehru Marg.

“Commuters should also avoid the tunnels of the Pragati Maidan approach to India Gate,” a traffic police officer said.

There will be 10 diversion points to block traffic flow towards India Gate. These are: Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road intersection, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road intersection, Sher Shah Road-Mathura Road intersection, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg intersection, Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg intersection, Q-Point, Mansingh Road roundabouts, Jaswant Singh Road roundabout, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road intersection, and the Mandi House roundabout.

“Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding and bypassing the roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. People going towards interstate bus terminals, railway stations and airports are advised to carefully plan their travel,” the traffic advisory said.