Traffic curbs in place for Barapullah Phase III opening today

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the inauguration of the Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor on Tuesday (September 29).

The long-delayed project will be inaugurated in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and public works minister Parvesh Verma.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the inaugural ceremony is being organised by the PWD and a large gathering is expected at the flyover site.

Police said traffic movement will be affected on several stretches from 9am to 2pm on Tuesday in Sarai Kale Khan, Maharani Bagh and Ashram Chowk.

“Avoid Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Ashram Chowk from 9am to 2pm… Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in these areas,” the advisory said.

The 5km-long Barapullah Phase III corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I in east Delhi and Sarai Kale Khan, with further connectivity towards AIIMS and south Delhi. It will join the existing Barapullah corridor at Sarai Kale Khan, taking the combined length of the corridor to around 9km.

The project was approved in 2014 and construction began in 2015. It was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced repeated delays, leading to an increase in the project cost. The revised cost is around ₹1,635 crore, officials said.

PWD officials last week told Verma that both ramps of the elevated corridor had been completed. One connects the Mayur Vihar side with the corridor, while the other links it to the existing Barapullah stretch near Sarai Kale Khan.

Verma earlier told HT, “The project had remained delayed for more than a decade. After the formation of our government, we followed up on the project, reviewed its progress at every stage and worked to complete the necessary permissions and clearances. The long-pending work has now been completed and the corridor is ready to be opened for the people of Delhi.”

The project also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian infrastructure. The PWD is currently making final arrangements ahead of the inauguration, officials said.