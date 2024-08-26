Traffic diversions in place today for Janmashtami, police issue advisory

New Delhi: Vehicular movement across Delhi is set to be impacted on Monday due to Janmashtami celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has said in an advisory, adding that elaborate traffic arrangements are in place for the festival, and asking people to plan their journeys accordingly. Noida, India - A view inside the ISKCON temple on the eve of Janmashtami festival (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

According to the advisory, traffic movement will especially be affected around key areas in Delhi — the Laxmi Narain (Birla) Mandir at Mandir Marg and Iskcon temple at East of Kailash, along with Dwarka Sector 13, Rohini Sector 25, and Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh.

Traffic curbs today.

The advisory said that traffic restrictions at Mandir Marg will come into effect from 2pm on Monday. From this time till 1am on Tuesday, no vehicles will be allowed on the stretch from the Talkatora Stadium roundabout till the Peshwa Marg-Mandir Marg T-Point.

“Buses from Shivaji Stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or towards GPO roundabout, as per the routes of the buses,” the advisory said.

In East of Kailash, no heavy transport or light goods vehicles will be allowed on roads around the Iskcon temple from 8am on Monday to 1am on Tuesday. Two roads – Raja Dhirsingh Marg from Eden hospital (C-Block, East of Kailash) towards the Iskcon temple and Raja Dhirsingh Marg from Sant Nagar traffic signal towards the temple – will remain closed during the same period, the advisory said.

Police have also set up four traffic diversions in place to ensure heavy and light goods vehicles do not move towards the temple, with vehicular movement on Ring Road and Outer Ring Road set to be affected.

Restrictions and diversions around the Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh will be in place for commercial goods vehicles at nine points. Diversions will also be in place from CDR Chowk towards Andheria Mor and from the Y-Point towards the 100-foot traffic signal for celebrations at the Adhya Katayani Shakti Peeth temple in Chhatarpur. Curbs will be placed around the Iskcon temples in Rohini and Dwarka.

The full advisory was posted by the police online.