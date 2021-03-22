IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

Brijender Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said to minimise inconvenience to the public, the road from Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station is open
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Delhi traffic police closed half the carriageway between Daryaganj and Kashmere Gate on Saturday, as the Public Works Department (PWD) started redevelopment work in Chandni Chowk, and diverted traffic to minimise inconvenience to the commuters.

Police said PWD planned to scramble a crossing at the Red Fort, between Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Old Lajpat Rai Market, as part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque. For this, half the carriageway width, in the direction of Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate, was closed for all vehicular traffic starting Saturday till April 20, in the first phase, they said.

Also Read | North MCD gives ‘legal status’ to new temple in Chandni Chowk

Brijender Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said to minimise inconvenience to the public, the road from Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station is open. “All buses are being diverted from Delhi Gate to Rajghat to Ring Road to Shantivan, Hanuman Setu via ISBT to Tis Hazari towards Morigate till Old Delhi railway station. Other vehicles are being diverted from Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg towards the Ring Road Shantivan,” Yadav said.

He said traffic coming from Jama Masjid side heading towards Kashmere Gate or Old Delhi railway station has to either ply via the service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market and then go to NS Marg towards Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly or may go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk in Daryaganj to Subhash Park T Point and Nishad Raj Marg to proceed accordingly.

Police said they have also put adequate traffic signage at appropriate locations to guide motorists and deployed adequate traffic staff to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Brijender Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said to minimise inconvenience to the public, the road from Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station is open
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:08 AM IST
On February 2, justice Midha had asked FRL to maintain “status quo” on its 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elderly women farmers sit at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Elderly women farmers sit at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shop itself has a very homey feel, and looks like the porch of a house where a family might sit in the evening to watch the street life.
The shop itself has a very homey feel, and looks like the porch of a house where a family might sit in the evening to watch the street life.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Manipur, 0 km, a one-of-its kind grocery in south Delhi

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:02 AM IST
  • Mr Hungyo founded the shop in 2013. The establishment is very small, and looks too simple against the razzmatazz of neighbouring Bengali Sweet House and Chaman General Store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With 79,714 total samples tested, the Capital recorded a positivity rate of 1.03% on Sunday – slightly lower than Saturday’s 1.07%. (ANI Photo)
With 79,714 total samples tested, the Capital recorded a positivity rate of 1.03% on Sunday – slightly lower than Saturday’s 1.07%. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

For 2nd straight day, Delhi adds 800+ new Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:57 AM IST
  • The Capital added 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday, 425 on Tuesday and 368 on Monday (March 15), government data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last time the city received rain and thunderstorm was on March 12, when the city woke up to light to moderate showers, with hailstorm in parts of NCR. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The last time the city received rain and thunderstorm was on March 12, when the city woke up to light to moderate showers, with hailstorm in parts of NCR. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms in Delhi today; mercury may plummet

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:28 AM IST
  • Met officials said while the rain on Monday and Tuesday is likely to cause a dip in mercury, this respite will be short-lived
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had called the Bill “unconstitutional” and “anti-democracy”. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had called the Bill “unconstitutional” and “anti-democracy”. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
delhi news

BJP endorsing idea of L-G ruling Capital, alleges AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • “The BJP has been sending volunteers door-to-door across localities telling people that it will be better for the L-G to rule Delhi and not an elected government." said AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh asked party workers to launch an awareness drive about AAP depriving millions of Delhiites from benefits of central schemes. (File photo)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh asked party workers to launch an awareness drive about AAP depriving millions of Delhiites from benefits of central schemes. (File photo)
delhi news

AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:01 AM IST
  • Speaking at the state executive of Delhi BJP on Sunday, Singh said it was regrettable that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi stalled the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and many other central government schemes
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the seven-acre barren land in Dwarka Sector 16 which was converted into a lake by the DJB in seven months. (sourced)
A view of the seven-acre barren land in Dwarka Sector 16 which was converted into a lake by the DJB in seven months. (sourced)
delhi news

Tenders to revive 200 more water bodies to be floated by next month

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:02 AM IST
  • Officials of Delhi Jal Board, the city’s water utility agency, said that the ‘city of lakes’ project now had 600 water bodies that will be revived in the coming years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoppers throng the Lajpat Nagar market on Sunday, flouting social distancing norms . Amal KS/HT PHOTO
Shoppers throng the Lajpat Nagar market on Sunday, flouting social distancing norms . Amal KS/HT PHOTO
delhi news

Covid-19 precaution not in stock at Lajpat market

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:41 AM IST
  • During a spot visit on Sunday, HT found the market crowded with hundreds of shoppers jostling for space, most of them without a mask or wearing it improperly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers inside a shoe factory in Capital’s Udyog Nagar, one of India’s biggest shoe-manufacturing hubs. Sanchit Khanna/HT
Workers inside a shoe factory in Capital’s Udyog Nagar, one of India’s biggest shoe-manufacturing hubs. Sanchit Khanna/HT
delhi news

Tepid demand chokes small-scale industries

By Manoj Sharma, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:28 AM IST
  • A year on, these Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises continue to be beset by many of these problems — and a few new ones. While the supply chains remain disrupted and the demand is far from reaching pre-pandemic levels
READ FULL STORY
Close
While vaccines are administered for free in the government centres, private ones are allowed top charge up to Rs.250 per dose. Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times(Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
While vaccines are administered for free in the government centres, private ones are allowed top charge up to Rs.250 per dose. Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times(Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Vaccination numbers drop at pvt facilities as most head to govt centres in Delhi

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:15 AM IST
  • On March 16, government facilities recorded a turnout rate of 65%, against private ones logging 61%. On March 17, government sites saw a 69% turnout, and private facilities 54%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
25-year-old Neelam Gupta. has been arrested and booked for murder.
25-year-old Neelam Gupta. has been arrested and booked for murder.
delhi news

Woman held for killing 3-year-old in Budh Vihar

By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:07 AM IST
  • Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), quoted the suspect as having confessed that she would be taunted by her in-laws and others for having not conceived in eight years of marriage, and she killed the boy as a “sacrifice” in the hope that she would bear a child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
M Jagdeesh Kumar and Rector-I Chintamani Mahapatra did not respond to the allegations by JNUTA despite repeated attempts.(Saumya Khandelwal/HT Photo)
M Jagdeesh Kumar and Rector-I Chintamani Mahapatra did not respond to the allegations by JNUTA despite repeated attempts.(Saumya Khandelwal/HT Photo)
delhi news

JNUTA accuses V-C Kumar of ‘abuse of extended tenure’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:56 AM IST
  • JNUTA said the continuation of Kumar as the vice-chancellor as per the order of the education ministry is not an extension of his term and places him only in a position of an “interim administrator” until the appointment of a successor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic collects a swab sample of woman for the Covid-19 test amid the rise in cases, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
A medic collects a swab sample of woman for the Covid-19 test amid the rise in cases, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records 823 cases of Covid-19, 1 death in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The national capital also recorded 613 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, the health department data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP