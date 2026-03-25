Traffic in Delhi likely to be hit amid Navratri, film festival

New Delhi: Traffic in several parts of central and south Delhi is likely to remain affected next week due to the Navratri festival and Film Festival scheduled at Bharat Mandapam. Special traffic arrangements will be in place on roads around the Bharat Mandapam from March 25 till 31 for the film festival (AFP)

Traffic arrangements have been put in place keeping in view the heavy footfall expected at famous temples and at the Bharat Mandapam.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued on Tuesday, special traffic arrangements will be in place on roads around the Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan between 10 am to 10 pm from March 25 till 31 for the Film Festival. Traffic is also likely to be affected on the Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg stretches.

“Vehicular movement and parking restrictions will be enforced on the two stretches. Motorists are advised to take the Ring Road. People should use public transport to avoid congestion,” a senior traffic police officer said.

For Navratri celebrations, the traffic police have issued two separate traffic advisories, mentioning arrangements around Kalkaji and Jhandewala temples.

“Movement of heavy vehicles, including buses and commercial vehicles, will be restricted between Kalka Das Chowk and Jhandewalan roundabout from noon until 10 pm till March 27. Traffic movement on Rani Jhansi Road and Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road is expected to remain heavy. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes such as Faiz Road, New Rohtak Road and Panchkuiyan Road to avoid congestion,” the advisory read.

Deputy commissioner of police (central range traffic) Nishant Gupta said, “Jhandewalan Temple is crowded with devotees during Navratri... Heavy and commercial vehicles will be diverted when required… We have instructed people about parking arrangements. We request people to avoid parking on roads.”

In the second advisory, the traffic police said heavy footfall is expected around Kalkaji temple, Outer Ring Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, Captain Gaur Marg and Aastha Kunj Road.

“Parking is prohibited on Outer Ring Road (Nehru Place to Modi Mill Flyover) and vehicles must be parked in designated areas. Pedestrians are requested to use footover bridges,” it added.