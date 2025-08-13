Traffic police issues advisory for Dwarka Eway tunnels
In another advisory issued on Tuesday, the traffic police said vehicular movement at Madhuban Chowk intersection will remain affected for the next 90 days.
The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory with possible traffic congestion points around the Delhi airport as both sides of the Dwarka Expressway tunnels have been closed from 11pm on Tuesday until further notice for their scheduled maintenance, cleaning and infrastructural works.
“Commuters can use the road above the tunnels, which is Dwarka Link Road and Dwarka-Palam Road, for travel. They are advised to use alternate routes and follow diversion signs and instructions of traffic personnel deployed around,” a senior traffic police officer said.
In another advisory issued on Tuesday, the traffic police said vehicular movement at Madhuban Chowk intersection will remain affected for the next 90 days due to the ongoing construction work for the foot overbridge by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). There will be restrictions and diversions for vehicles coming from Wazirpur and going towards Mangolpuri, Janakpuri and Vikaspuri.
“Motorists can take the Britannia route to reach Punjabi Bagh and from there they can take a right turn towards Peeragarhi Chowk. Those intending to go towards Janakpuri and Punjabi Bagh from Rohini can take Sai Baba Chowk towards M2K Rohini and further to the Outer Ring Road. From near Rani Bagh police station, they can take a U-turn to proceed towards Peeragarhi Chowk,” the advisory stated.
