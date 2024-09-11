Transport dept cuts pending penalties by 50%

New Delhi Challans issued by the transport department mostly relate to Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) violations, overloading and bus-lane violations. (Representational photo)

The transport department decided to reduce by 50% financial penalties levied on offenders, as most of the fines remain unpaid due to lack of a tracking mechanism, the Delhi government said on Wednesday, citing a clearance rate of only 10% of over 60,000 penalties levied in 2023.

The transport minister approved the proposal on Wednesday and it is now awaiting the clearance of the lieutenant governor (LG), officials aware of the matter said.

“By rationalising compounding fees and delegating compounding powers, we are making it easier for citizens to comply with traffic regulations while enhancing enforcement efforts. This will ensure smoother public transportation and help keep our roads safer and more organised,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Challans issued by the transport department mostly relate to Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) violations, overloading and bus-lane violations, among others. Offences must be settled within 90 days of the notification of a challan or 30 days, for subsequent challans issued after the notification.

Officials said the reduction will apply to around 35 sections of the Motor Vehicle Act that pertain to offences, such as travelling without a ticket in buses, driving a vehicle without a permit or registration, refusing to carry a passenger in commercial vehicles, driving without a licence, sale and alteration of motor vehicles and components, speeding, dangerous driving, racing without permission, driving a defective vehicle, driving without a seat belt or insurance cover and driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive. The offences under the 35 sections attract a penalty of ₹500 to ₹20,000 for the first and second offences.

“There are many reasons for challans not being paid. In most cases, offenders are not notified as their correct contact number is not mentioned in the system. So, they get to know of their challan only when they check and by that time, several challans have accumulated amounting to a larger amount. In some other cases, people just wait to get the amount reduced by court or procrastinate paying their challans as there is no further action,” a transport department official said.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, traffic police and the transport department have powers to issue challans for various traffic offences. The transport department mostly issues penalties to commercial and passenger vehicles.

Officials said that the Delhi government has authorised officers of the rank of head constable and above from Delhi Traffic Police and the transport department, as well as assistant traffic inspectors (ATIs) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), to compound traffic offences under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“This provision aims to encourage citizens to clear their traffic fines promptly, thereby avoiding prolonged legal disputes. Empowering ATIs, who are present on bus lanes during operational hours, will ensure real-time enforcement and support the smooth functioning of public transport systems, particularly buses,” a Delhi government official said.