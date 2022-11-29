Trilokpuri murder: Forensic experts visit house where man was killed, body chopped

Two days after a woman and her son were arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner at a one-room flat in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri and chopping up his body into at least 10 pieces, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team on Tuesday visited the house where the murder took place.

Poonam, 48, and her son Deepak, 25, allegedly murdered Anjan Das, 55, on May 30 at the Trilokpuri flat. According to police, the two then left the body overnight for the blood to drain out and then chopped the corpse into at least 10 pieces on May 31. They then stored the body parts in their refrigerator and cleaned the house using phenyl. Over the next two days, police said, the mother-son duo then dumped the body parts in an open field in nearby Kalyanpuri -- in a case that bears a stark resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, which took place around the same time.

The case came to light when some of the body parts were discovered in the field, and according to police officials, the case was cracked when they pored over security camera footage from locations in Kalyanpuri. Investigators zeroed in on the mother-son duo, who were seen making repeated trips with plastic bags in hand, police said, adding that they were finally arrested on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a senior police officer, who is part of the team probing the case, said, “The FSL team visited Poonam’s residence in Trilokpuri for inspection and collected exhibits. They also visited Deepak’s residence in Kalyanpuri, where he lives with his wife and son. His house was also thoroughly inspected.”

According to police, Poonam and Deepak had used a knife and a dagger to kill Das. However, they are yet to recover the weapons.

An investigator probing the case said that Deepak told police that he threw the weapons in a garbage dump near the Kalyanpuri field. “Since six months have elapsed, there are no concrete leads, but teams are working round the clock. Waste pickers may also be questioned,” the officer said.

Earlier on Monday, police had sought four days custody of the two accused, which was granted by a Delhi court. While the duo was questioned separately, they were not taken to the field where they allegedly dumped the body parts to recover the remaining pieces.

“At least four body parts are still missing. The accused say that they had buried the body parts in different places across the open field. They may have also thrown the pieces elsewhere, including a drain. They will be taken to places for recovery in the next two days,” an officer said.