Truck driver robbed, shot dead in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh

A 50-year-old truck driver was shot dead and robbed in front of his helper allegedly by a group of car-borne assailants in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur near Punjabi Bagh in the early hours of Tuesday. A case of murder and robbery is being registered, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Urvija Goel said that around 3am, the police control room received a call that a man has been shot near ESI hospital at Basai Darapur. A police team reached the place and met the caller, who identified himself as Jitender,19, who said he was the helper/cleaner of the truck and the driver had been shot.

Also Read | Noida Metro’s Aqua line to resume services from tomorrow: All you need to know

Jitender told the police that three-four men in a Santro car stopped in front of the truck.“Two men came out of the car and shot the driver of a truck in his waist. They snatched his mobile phone and ₹5,000 and fled in the car. The injured driver, Lakshmi Chand, was taken to Guru Govind Singh Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said the DCP.

Police said they are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and on the routes that the truck took to reach there. They have also activated their human intelligence network for gathering information about the suspects.

The motive of the crime is also a matter of probe, the police said.