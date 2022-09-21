Truck driver who mowed down 4 in Delhi's Seemapuri held from UP, vehicle seized

Hours after four persons who were sleeping on a road divider were mowed down by a speeding truck in the national capital, the accused driver was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. Police said the accused was held with the help of CCTV footage. The truck has also been seized, police added.

Besides the four deaths, two others were injured when the speeding truck ran over them in Delhi’s Seemapuri area around 1.50am on Wednesday. Deputy police commissioner R Sathiyasundaram said the truck was being driven rashly.

“Of the six victims, four were shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital… While two people died on the spot, one person was declared brought dead and another succumbed to his injuries during primary treatment,” police said.

The deceased victims were identified as Mohammad Karim (52), Chhote Khan (25), Shah Alam (38) - residents of New Seemapuri, and Rahul (45) - a resident of Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad.

The two injured persons who are undergoing treatment were identified as Manish (16) - a resident of Sahibabad and Pradeep Kumar (30) - a resident of Delhi's Tahirpur.

(With agency inputs)