‘Truth has prevailed’: Kavitha on Delhi excise policy verdict

Telangana Jagruthi president and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said that the Delhi Rouse Avenue court verdict, dismissing the Delhi excise policy case, was a complete vindication of her stand and a severe indictment of politically motivated persecution. Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha. (PTI)

Speaking to mediapersons after the judgment, Kavitha said the judiciary had cut through the web of lies.

“The truth has prevailed and the judgment has upheld our faith in the judiciary. We said 100 times that we have nothing to do with the case and that it was politically motivated. As part of political vendetta, accusations were pinned on opposition parties,” she said.

“From Day One, I said this was a false case and that I would come out clean. Today, the verdict has proven that truth beyond doubt,” she said, welcoming the clean chit granted to all the accused.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS president and former Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. She was lodged in Tihar jail and was released on bail on August 27, 2024.

Kavitha, however, said the clean chit would not retrieve the time she lost in jail.

“I was forcibly separated from my children and family, subjected to relentless humiliation, character assassination, and mental trauma. No amount of money, no compensation, can restore my dignity or bring back the time stolen from my family. What happened to us was nothing short of injustice,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to her parents, in-laws, husband, and family members for their unwavering support, and thanked grassroots workers of her party, who stood by her at every court hearing, “giving her the moral strength” to withstand the ordeal.