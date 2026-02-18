Tunnel to Dwarka Expressway could now impact 1,500 trees

The NHAI held a meeting with Delhi government officials last month where it sought help in resolving three key issues pertaining to the NH-148AE project, said a senior government official, on condition of anonymity.

A twin-tube tunnel set to be developed between Nelson Mandela Marg and Shiv Murti, near the Dwarka Expressway , will impact around 1,500 trees, three times the previous estimate, according to senior government officials aware of the developments. Announced in 2021 as part of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) ’s NH-148AE project, the 5-km-long stretch is expected to ease the movement between south Delhi and Delhi airport by providing an alternate route.

Firstly, it asked for permission to cut approximately 1,500 trees for the tunnel. Earlier, around 417 trees were expected to be felled for the project.

It also requested the transfer of 2.6 hectare land from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) due to change in the tunnel’s alignment. “The DDA has been requested to expedite the land transfer,” the official quoted above added.

Thirdly, the NHAI asked Delhi government officials to vet the estimates of ₹8.27 crore to shift underground water supply and sewer lines in south Delhi. “Another ₹8.85 crore would be spent on relocating 11kv and 66kb lines along the Nelson Mandela Marg while ₹6.06 crore on relocating high tension power lines through Delhi Transco Ltd,” the official said.

The proposed underground tunnel between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport-Gurugram is still in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, and its future depends on the report’s findings, the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) informed the Parliament in December.

“Decisions of investment and implementation of the project will be taken based on the outcome of DPR, fulfillment of the criteria, traffic density, and synergy with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan,” Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said.

In September 2024, HT had reported that south Delhi residents had raised concerns the tunnel could impact the forest and environment along the route. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had shared the concerns with the Union environment ministry in a report that the pollution body uploaded on its website this week.

In it, DPCC said the tunnel will decongest Mahipalpur and its surrounding areas. It will pass through 5.825 hectares of area which comes under the southern Ridge, the largest of Delhi’s four major Ridge zones, and another 1.68 hectares that is part of a deemed forest. The forest department did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.