New Delhi, Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two associates of the Hashim Baba gang, including an absconding shooter wanted in a murder case, an official said on Monday. Two associates of Hashim Baba gang arrested in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Shadab Ahmad alias Shadab Chappal and Mohammad Adi alias Adil , both residents of Jafarabad.

"Shadab, a listed shooter of the gang and maternal nephew of jailed gangster Suhail alias Chappal, had been absconding for the past two years," said the police officer.

Acting on specific information about his movement, a team apprehended Shadab on April 11 from the Gadi Mendu area near Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi.

One loaded semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Shadab was wanted in connection with a 2024 murder case registered at Seelampur police station.

According to the police, on March 9, 2024, Shadab, along with co-accused Umar and others, had opened fire on two members of the rival Chenu gang, identified as Arbaz and Abid alias Bhondu, on a busy road in Seelampur.

"Arbaz succumbed to injuries in the incident. During the investigation, it was found that Shadab killed Arbaz as the latter had harassed his maternal uncle Suhail alias Chappal while both were lodged in Mandoli jail," the officer said.

He had also been declared a proclaimed offender in an attempt to murder case registered in 2020 at Jafarabad police station, as he had failed to appear before the trial court in the matter.

In a separate operation on April 3, the Special Cell arrested another gang member, Mohammad Adi, from northeast Delhi. One loaded semi-automatic pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from him.

The arrest was made following inputs that Adil was identifying targets for extortion on behalf of jailed gangsters Asad and Danish alias Malli of the Hashim Baba gang.

An FIR was registered against him, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

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