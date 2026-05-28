Two elderly women found dead in Delhi’s New Rajinder Nagar house: Police

Two elderly women were found dead in their house in Delhi’s New Rajinder Nagar on Thursday, police said, adding that the cause of death will be confirmed after postmortem. A police team found the two women unconscious inside one of the rooms, with one body lying on the bed and the other on the floor. (Representative photo)

The deceased were identified through enquiries with locals as Saroj Bala (80) and her sister-in-law Chandra Kanta (80).

“During preliminary inspection and enquiry from neighbours, no foul play has come to notice at this stage; however, all possible angles are being thoroughly examined. Both dead bodies are being sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) Hospital for proceedings under section 194 of the BNSS. Further legal action will be taken accordingly after post-mortem examination,” police said in a statement.

Police said they received a call around 10:30am from a cleaner who works in the porch area of the house, stating that all the doors were closed and a foul smell was coming from inside. A police team found the two women unconscious inside one of the rooms, with one body lying on the bed and the other on the floor.

Police officers said that Bala was unmarried, while Kanta’s husband had died earlier. They added that the house is a single-storey structure with four entry points, and that the women had been living together for a long time. Their inspection did not reveal any signs of forced entry, ransacking or disturbance.

After this, the crime team, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance were called to the site for inspection, and the women were declared dead, police said.