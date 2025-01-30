Two held by Delhi police’s airport unit for visa fraud

The Delhi Police’s unit at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday said it had arrested two men — a travel agent and a businessman running a printing press — for arranging fake visas for two people to travel to Poland earlier this month. The two travellers were caught with the forged visas and deported from Dubai airport on January 12. The travel agent took ₹10 lakh from the two to arrange their travel to Poland, and the businessman confessed to issuing 11 fake visas to several people, said police. The 42-year-old businessman, Udaypal Singh alias Raja, was arrested in a similar case by the Chanakyapuri police station in December last year. (Representational image)

He came out on bail last week but was arrested again by the IGI airport police team in its January 12 cheating and forgery case, said additional commissioner of police (additional CP), IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani. The arrested agent was identified as Tajinder Singh alias Lucky Singh.

DCP Rangnani said that the two passengers, identified as Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh residents Sarrav Kumar Singh, 25, and Sumir Kumar, 27, were deported from the Dubai airport after they were caught travelling on forged visa. Both were arrested later.

“Their interrogation revealed that some of their friends had gone abroad for a better livelihood so they also decided to go to Poland to earn quick money. They met a travel agent, Paramjeet Singh, who promised to send them to Poland via Dubai with the help of his associates and demanded ₹10 lakh. The two paid ₹1.28 lakh in a bank transaction and the remaining amount in cash. The agent provided them with journey tickets and visas on their passports with which they left from Delhi but were caught at Dubai airport,” said Rangnani.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Paramjeet on January 17, and his interrogation led them to Tajinder Singh, a resident of Rani Bagh, and Udaypal, who is from Vikaspuri Extension, on January 28. Udaypal ran the printing press at his house that was raided by the Chanakyapuri police in December last year, added DCP Rangnani.