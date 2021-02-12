Two held for snatching
Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly snatching mobile phones on the city roads.
Police identified the two men as Jamia Nagar residents Matin Ashraf and Akram who worked as air conditioner technicians.
Police said they recovered a scooter and three stolen phones from the suspects.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said they received a distress call from a man on Musafir Road, near New Friends Colony, on January 21. He claimed that two men on a scooter snatched his phone.
Police said their investigation pointed to the duo’s involvement. “We then arrested the two men,” said DCP Meena, adding that Akram had 12 cases of theft and snatching against him and Ashraf had six similar cases against him.
