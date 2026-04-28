Two killed as ‘speeding’ bike hits Delhi flyover wall, falls off in the drain

According to the medico-legal certificate (MLC) issued by a hospital, they were both drunk, a police officer, who asked not to be identified, said.

According to police, the accident took place at around 9-10pm on the loop road connecting Ring Road towards Wazirabad (near Majlis Park Metro Station) when the two were returning from a friend’s party on a modified Yamaha R15 bike.

Two 20-year-old men died after their speeding bike rammed the wall of the Mukundpur flyover, causing the bike and one of the riders to topple into a drain below on Sunday night, police said.

Rider's body fished out after an hour The deceased were residents of Burari and Bawana. The owner of the bike and was riding at the time of the incident. His friend, who was riding pillion, worked as a labourer in a factory.

Police officers said bike was speeding and as it hit the wall, the impact was such that the rider and the bike fell from the flyover and ended up in the drain underneath while the pillion fell on the flyover and died.

DCP (north) Hareshwar Swami said, “We received a call about the accident from passersby. A police team rushed to the spot and the white bike involved in the accident was found abandoned near the drain.”

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Police said by the time they reached the spot, locals had already rushed the pillion to the hospital while the rider’s body was recovered from the drain after an hour of searching.

“The two injured men had been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram (BJRM) Hospital and were declared dead by the doctors,” the DCP said. The bodies have been preserved in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case was been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said no eyewitnesses were found and no foul play was detected.

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At the hospital, the rider’s family said that he previously worked at a shop but had recently lost his job. “He has three siblings and lived with his parents in Burari. He had bought the bike four-five years ago. Around a year back, he had been in a similar accident at a flyover,” said a family member, who asked not to be named.

A friend of the pillion said, “We still don’t know how the accident happened. We did not know we would never be seeing him again. He is survived by his mother and two brothers. We don’t think he had consumed liquor.”