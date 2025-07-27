Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Two killed in road accidents in Delhi

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 05:18 am IST

The deceased have been identified as Ayush from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and his cousin Anubhav, both in their 20s

Two students died on Saturday morning after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a truck near Pusa Chambery in central Delhi’s Paharganj.

In another road accident, a 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver suffered severe injuries after a car hit his e-rickshaw near Dwarka Metro station. (Representational image)
In another road accident, a 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver suffered severe injuries after a car hit his e-rickshaw near Dwarka Metro station.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Ayush from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and his cousin Anubhav, both in their 20s.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said the driver of a passing bus called them at around 6.30am informing them about the accident. The two were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

“We have registered a case and are looking for the truck and its driver,” DCP Valsan said.

Police did not share details of their local residences and education institutes.

In another road accident, a 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver suffered severe injuries after a car hit his e-rickshaw near Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi on Friday morning. The victim was identified as Jamaluddin. A case was registered at the Dwarka North police station.

Follow Us On