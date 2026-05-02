New Delhi, Two people died and several were critically injured in a clash between two groups in the Zakhira area here, allegedly triggered by a long-standing dispute linked to unrequited affection, police said on Saturday. Two killed, several hurt in clash over one-sided affair in north Delhi

A PCR call regarding a quarrel was received on May 1.

Police said by the time their team arrived in Sarai Rohilla, North Delhi, the injured had already been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

Due to the severity of their injuries, several were referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for advanced treatment, they said.

The condition of some injured persons remains critical, they said.

The injured were identified as Mansoor alias Sannata , Sameer, and Imtiyaz , all residents of Zakhira, from one side, and Sabeena and Arman from other party.

During the treatment at LNJP Hospital, Mansoor and Imtiyaz succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Mansoor allegedly had an unrequited affection for Sabeena, which had been a source of tension between the two families for a considerable period.

Police said previous disputes and litigation over the issue were also pending between the parties.

"All injured persons were medically examined and their medico-legal certificates were obtained," a police officer said.

Police registered two cross FIRs.

The first case was registered based on the initial DD entry, while a second case was lodged based on Sabeena's statement.

Police registered both cases under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

Following the deaths, Section 103 of the BNS was added to one case.

Police have so far arrested two accused: Sabeena and Imran.

Officials said a minor is also being apprehended in the cross case.

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