Two pedestrians waylay, rob man on scooter of 17 lakh in Delhi

Two unidentified men, one of them wearing a mask, waylaid a milk distributor’s employee, attacked him with sticks, and fled with his bag containing ₹17 lakh at Krishan Vihar near Sultanpuri in outer Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The employee was heading to an ATM booth on a scooter to deposit the day’s business collection, when the incident took place around 2.30pm, police said, adding that a case of robbery and assault was registered at the Sultanpuri police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said that at 2.38pm, police received information that Ashish Kumar, who works in the office of a milk distributor named Surender Rana, was carrying ₹17 lakh in a backpack. Kumar was riding a scooter and was on his way to an ATM outlet in Krishna Vihar, where he had to deposit the money.

“As he reached Kanjhawala Road, two unidentified pedestrians waylaid him and hit him with sticks. Before Kumar could react, the duo snatched his cash bag and fled via an adjacent lane. We have registered a case and teams have been formed to identify and nab the robbers,” said DCP Singh.

Police officers associated with the case said that to identify the suspects, investigators are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the robbery spot and the routes that the two men took after snatching the cash bag.