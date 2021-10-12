Two wanted for several cases of robbery, snatching held after encounter in Delhi

Two suspected criminals, allegedly wanted in several cases of robbery and snatching, were arrested from near Dwarka’s Sector 14 Metro station following an encounter with the police in which one of them suffered a gunshot wound to the leg on Sunday night.

At least five bullets were exchanged between the police and the two men. The suspects fired one bullet in the air and two at the policemen, who survived the attack. One of the two bullets fired by the police hit 30-year-old suspect, Rahul Kumar, in the leg. The other suspect was identified as Sarvana Kumar alias Anna,25.

A case of attempt to murder, obstructing public servant in discharge of duty and assault was registered against the two under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 307, 186 and 353 at the Dwarka North police station.

Since no senior officer, who is authorised to speak to the media, was available for sharing information about the encounter, it was not immediately known how many robbery and snatching cases the arrested men were allegedly involved in or wanted for.

As per the contents of the FIR registered in connection with the encounter, at least a dozen police personnel from the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of Dwarka district were present near Kakrola drain police picket on Sunday night. Around 9pm, a police informer told them about two criminals who were expected to reach near Dwarka’s Sector 14 Metro station on a bike to commit a robbery.

The police reached the place and waited for the suspects, who arrived around 10.30pm on an Apache bike. When they were signalled to surrender, they tried to speed away. However, two policemen caught hold of the bike and the men fell off the two-wheeler. The suspects then took out their firearms and started shooting at the policemen. It was Rahul Kumar, who first fired a shot in the air after threatening the policemen.

When the police personnel did not move back, Anna asked Rahul to shoot and kill the policemen else they would be arrested. Rahul aimed at the two policemen and fired two shots but the bullets missed their targets. One of the policemen retaliated and fired two shots at Rahul’s legs. One bullet hit Rahul’s right leg after which he fell to the ground and was overpowered by the policemen. Anna was also caught by the other police personnel, the police said.

The injured suspect was admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Two firearms were seized from the encounter spot.