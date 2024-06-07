Underpass at Dwarka e-way linking Basai RoB will be operational by Mon

An underpass on the Dwarka expressway, which will link Basai flyover with Gurugram sectors 102 and 102A, will be made operational by Monday, said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials aware of the project. NHAI officials had said that the delay in completion of underpass was due to litigation over land acquisition on the western side of the Dwarka expressway. (HT Photo)

The project officials said the structure is 548 metres in length and has four lanes to facilitate traffic movement on both sides. It will link areas between Hero Honda Chowk and both sides of Dwarka expressway with six sectors on the western side. This aims to enable easy access to sectors 102, 102A, 103, 106, Kherki Majra, Basai, Dhankot and other adjoining areas.

All lights on the underpass have been installed, the surface of the road has been laid with the finishing touches being put on the project, said a senior official of a firm contracted in the project, requesting anonymity. “The underpass will be opened by Monday. We have installed all the required fixtures, which are now being cleaned,” he added.

A senior GMDA official said that the underpass will soon also connect to a proposed road from sector 102-102A to AIIMS in Bhadsa village in Jhajjar. This will allow residents of Gurugram to reach the hospital in Jhajjar and beyond, said the official, adding that the road will be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and will pass through Mankdola, Budhera, and Dhankot villages of Gurugram. The process of land acquisition as already started, he said.

In April 2023, then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the Basai flyover but NHAI had to build service roads on both sides underpass to facilitate traffic movement amid construction. NHAI officials had said that the delay in completion of underpass was due to litigation over land acquisition on the western side of the Dwarka expressway.