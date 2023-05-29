Under-trial prisoner attacked by inmates in Delhi's Tihar jail, hospitalised; probe on

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail was injured after he was allegedly attacked by other inmates with an improvised knife, a handmade tool, and a tile on Monday. According to jail officials, the incident took around 12:38 pm inside Central Jail no 1 at the Tihar prison complex. Tihar jail (PTI photo)

“The jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police, and a Quick Response Team intervened in the attack and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately,” the officials said.

The inmate - identified as Rahul alias Pawan, along with one of the attackers identified as Alok alias Vishal who inflicted self-injuries have been moved to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further medical treatment after being given primary medical aid at the jail dispensary, the officials said.

The officials have informed the Hari Nagar police station about the incident and have asked them to lodge an FIR and take further legal action in the matter.

Meanwhile last week, in a second incident within just five days, a 29-year-old under-trial inmate died by suicide in Tihar jail. According to officials, the inmate, identified as Raja alias Mahawar - who was facing trial under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act - was found hanging in the common bathroom of Ward-6 of Central Jail number 4. He was declared dead by the on-duty doctor of the jail at 11:53 am.

Previously, on May 23, a 26-year-old inmate of the Tihar central jail allegedly died by suicide within hours after he was convicted by a Delhi court in a robbery case.

