Unfair pressure: DU students’ take on offline exams
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on the rise again, and this has further fuelled Delhi University (DU) students’ existing demand for online open book (OBE) exams. Citing issues like fear for their health and being out of practice for pen-and-paper exams, youngsters rue the varsity’s firm stance on offline exams.
“I received email from the university which stated, ‘Not filling exam form in given time may cost you a year’, implying that nothing will change even with surging Covid-19 cases,” says Vishwas Saxena, final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics at Rajdhani College. He adds, “For most subjects, 70-90% of the syllabus was covered online... But after physical classes resumed, the teachers started revising the syllabus in much more detail. This has created anxiety... It feels unfair.”
Besides the fear of infection, Adesh Kumar, an outstation student of School of Open Learning, has other concerns against offline exams. “We haven’t got study material yet as most classes are online. There is no proper guidance from DU regarding exam prep. And PG rent has been hiked by about 100%. It’s very difficult to move to Delhi in a short span of time,” he laments.
And Prashant Tyagi, Zoology student at Hansraj College, mentions feeling “unnecessary pressure”: “Reopening of colleges was so sudden... Nobody is mentally ready for offline exams.”
“Everyone is scared about the rise in Covid-19 cases,” says Jayantika Rawat, second-year Political Science (Hons) student at Ramjas College. Tanushka Dev Chanyal, another second-year student from the same college, shares, “Some of our courses for the semester haven’t been completed yet. The whole idea of having offline exams so soon feels wrong. Additionally, there is a dearth in study material.”
Covid lockdown in China begins to choke Himachal’s pharma hub
The indefinite lockdown in China's commercial capital of Shanghai to contain the spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of raw material to Himachal Pradesh's pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial belt, the biggest pharma hub in Asia leading to the doubling of cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging material in the past month. Also read: Punjab makes face masks mandatory.
Caught on CCTV: Bengaluru SUV driver booked for intentionally killing dog
The Jnanabharati Police arrested an SUV owner for allegedly running over and killing a stray dog as it was crossing a road at MV Layout, 11th cross in Nagadevanahalli on April 19. The disturbing incident from Bengaluru was caught on a CCTV camera. The arrest happened based on a complaint by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru-based software engineer and activist. Residents tried to save the dog but it succumbed on the road.
Shooting in Haveri theatre after argument over seat, one seriously injured
In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man has been injured gravely after being shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified man at the Rajashree movie theatre in Haveri. Both the victim and the accused were patrons of a screening of the recent release 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt, among others. He reportedly rested his feet on the seat in front of him, which happened to be the accused's seat.
As Covid cases rise, Punjab govt advises public to wear face masks again
More than a month after all Covid-related curbs were lifted in Punjab, the state government on Thursday issued an order, asking people to once again start wearing masks, particularly in public places. The border state removed all its Covid restrictions on March 15. Many of Punjab's neighbouring states, like Delhi and Haryana, have once again made face masks mandatory. Delhi reported as many as 1,009 fresh infections on Wednesday, up from 632 on April 19.
DU fest 2022: Joy for some, wait continues for the rest
After two years of zero on-ground activity in college campuses, the Delhi University fest season finally recommenced earlier this month. A third-year student of Kirori Mal College, Yash Narayan, who wanted to witness an offline fest before graduating, rues, “There has been no official notice but we don't have a student union to spearhead something as big as a college fest. So it's unlikely we will have one soon.”
