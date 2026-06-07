New Delhi, Union minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh launched a mobile application and inaugurated self-ticketing kiosks at the National Zoological Park here on Sunday. Union minister launches zoo app, self-ticketing kiosks at Delhi Zoo

These initiatives aim to improve visitor convenience and promote digital services at the zoo. During the visit to the Delhi Zoo, Singh launched the "NZP Saathi App," a guide to help visitors navigate the zoo and access information about various facilities and animal enclosures.

The minister also inaugurated self-ticketing kiosks that will allow visitors to book tickets on the spot through digital payment modes, including UPI, with free Wi-Fi connectivity.

The application, available on both Android and iOS platforms, features an interactive digital map and smart navigation system to help visitors locate animal enclosures, washrooms, buggy points and exits.

It also offers thematic tours, including Express Tour, Family Tour and Grand Zoo Tour, along with a customised tour option, according to a statement.

Singh viewed an exhibition of artworks by students who participated in the zoo's Summer Vacation Programme 2026. He appreciated their creativity and lauded the zoo authorities for organising educational activities to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

The minister later held a review meeting with zoo officials and section in-charges to discuss ongoing initiatives and measures to modernise, efficiently manage, and develop the zoological park.

He also inspected bird enclosures and reviewed arrangements for the care of avian species during the summer season. Officials said Singh offered suggestions for improving animal welfare and habitat management.

The minister visited the zoo's veterinary hospital, where he reviewed animal healthcare facilities and interacted with veterinarians and animal care staff regarding treatment and management practices.

He also inspected the enclosure housing Asiatic lions Kartik and Karani and expressed satisfaction with their upkeep and the facility's management.

The National Zoological Park said it remains committed to strengthening conservation awareness, improving visitor services through technology and maintaining high standards of animal care and management.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.